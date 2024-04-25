Oregon woman who doesn't check lottery tickets wins $1 million in raffle

Apr 25, 2024, 7:04 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner would have forgotten to check tickets if it weren't for Powerball

By Kate Northrop

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — An Oregon woman admitted that if it weren't for Powerball making headlines, she would not have thought to check an Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million.

Leslie Carr, 52, of Portland, carried a Tupperware container into the Fred Meyer on SE 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley, the retailer where she usually buys her lottery tickets. In the container was a stack of unchecked tickets, and hiding among the stack was a winning Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket worth $1 million.

"I had no idea I was the winner," Carr told the Lottery. "If it weren't for the billion-dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot. We don't check our tickets."

One by one, she scanned at least a few dozen draw game tickets. The Raffle ticket was the very last ticket in the pile. While checking it, the machine showed her a message that said she needed to visit an Oregon Lottery office. She asked a staff member at the store to double-check the ticket.

"I heard him say, 'Oh, I can't cash this because your prize is worth over $1,000,'" she recalled. "That's when I started getting butterflies."

When Carr visited a Lottery office, she found out the winning ticket had won the $1 million top prize in the Lottery's annual Raffle in the game's March 15 drawing.

Being able to use the winnings to pay off the mortgage on the home she shares with her husband is "a dream come true," the medical receptionist remarked. She currently drives a truck with a broken windshield — a new vehicle to replace it is on her wish list as well. Lastly, she has her sights set on Hawaii as her next vacation destination.

Carr said she regularly plays the annual Raffle and has never won, but taking home the game's only $1 million top prize after all 250,000 available tickets were sold out makes up for it. The Raffle offers the best odds of any Oregon Lottery game at winning $1 million — 1 in 250,000.

Sales for Raffle tickets went live on Dec. 31, 2023, and all tickets were sold out by March 8, 2024.

Other prizes for the Raffle included 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 138.8.