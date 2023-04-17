Virginia woman wins $175,000 with 35 lottery tickets in one Pick 4 drawing

Apr 17, 2023, 1:39 pm (5 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winner credits feeling about certain lucky numbers

By Kate Northrop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia lottery player is walking away from a single Pick 4 drawing with $175,000 in winnings after buying 35 tickets.

Marcy Garcia, of Chesapeake, had the right idea to put down $35 for 35 identical plays for the Pick 4 daytime drawing on March 30.

Every one of those tickets contained the four-digit combination 5-2-0-1 and each won the game's $5,000 top prize when those same numbers came up in exact order in the March 30 daytime drawing, earning her a remarkable sum of $175,000.

"I just couldn't even believe it!" she told the Lottery when recalling the moment her numbers were drawn. "My heart started racing!"

Garcia said that her choice to buy 35 identical plays for one drawing can simply be attributed to a lucky feeling.

"I feel like certain numbers are lucky," she explained. "I feel like it's my best chance at winning a lot of money."

Garcia's purchase of her winning tickets was split between two stores – the Harris Teeter supermarket on Greenbriar Parkway in Chesapeake and the Food Lion grocery store on Campostella Road in Chesapeake.

There have been other instances of Virginia Lottery Pick 4 players emerging from a single draw with an astonishing number of top prize wins. One winner won a total of $1 million in one drawing in September 2022 after buying 200 identical tickets that each ended up winning the game's $5,000 top prize.

The lucky winner said she plans on saving the prize and will eventually use it to buy a house.

The odds of matching all four numbers straight in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000. Virgina Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 2:00 pm EST and 11:00 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each.