Virginia woman wins $175,000 with 35 lottery tickets in one Pick 4 drawing

Apr 17, 2023, 1:39 pm (5 comments)

Virginia Lottery

Winner credits feeling about certain lucky numbers

By Kate Northrop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia lottery player is walking away from a single Pick 4 drawing with $175,000 in winnings after buying 35 tickets.

In just one Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing, a lucky player is taking home an impressive $175,000 prize won with 35 winning tickets.

Marcy Garcia, of Chesapeake, had the right idea to put down $35 for 35 identical plays for the Pick 4 daytime drawing on March 30.

Every one of those tickets contained the four-digit combination 5-2-0-1 and each won the game's $5,000 top prize when those same numbers came up in exact order in the March 30 daytime drawing, earning her a remarkable sum of $175,000.

"I just couldn't even believe it!" she told the Lottery when recalling the moment her numbers were drawn. "My heart started racing!"

Garcia said that her choice to buy 35 identical plays for one drawing can simply be attributed to a lucky feeling.

"I feel like certain numbers are lucky," she explained. "I feel like it's my best chance at winning a lot of money."

Garcia's purchase of her winning tickets was split between two stores – the Harris Teeter supermarket on Greenbriar Parkway in Chesapeake and the Food Lion grocery store on Campostella Road in Chesapeake.

There have been other instances of Virginia Lottery Pick 4 players emerging from a single draw with an astonishing number of top prize wins. One winner won a total of $1 million in one drawing in September 2022 after buying 200 identical tickets that each ended up winning the game's $5,000 top prize.

The lucky winner said she plans on saving the prize and will eventually use it to buy a house.

The odds of matching all four numbers straight in Pick 4 are 1 in 10,000. Virgina Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 2:00 pm EST and 11:00 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each.

Comments

Tony Numbers's avatarTony Numbers

She said certain numbers are lucky.... And she had a feeling. Why she chose that specific drawing to go 35 straight--- luck was. Definitely with her!!! Way to go !!!!

justadream

Congrats to her !  I also hope it may be someone from Lp that got lucky !

Raven62's avatarRaven62

Congrats to the Winner!

May she have may more Wins like this one!

sully16's avatarsully16

Gutsy move, congrats to the lucky lady, I hope she does it again.

LottoNoobie

This happens a lot in VA. I remember of the story of the one guy that hit for 900k

End of comments
