Virginia father takes home $290,000 in Pick 4 with 100 winning lottery tickets

Sep 17, 2025, 7:20 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Hunch pays off after 20 years of playing

By Kate Northrop

After playing Pick 4 for 20 years, one Virginia man came up lucky when he netted $290,000 in a single drawing with 100 winning lottery tickets.

A Virginia father decided to throw down the gauntlet and commit $100 toward 100 identical Pick 4 lottery tickets for a single drawing. Doing so rewarded him with a $290,000 prize.

Ty Tran has been playing the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 draw game for over 20 years, and in the Aug. 23 drawing, he finally found that "stroke of luck" that he had been itching for.

On Aug. 23, Tran noticed some numbers in the Pick 4 Day draw results that had interested him. The last two digits that got drawn were 1-3, or "13." So, he decided he would play "13" in the Night drawing.

He went online and purchased $100 worth of "50/50" Pick 4 tickets, each with the combination 1-3-1-3. To his surprise, those were the lucky numbers that came up that evening.

"I'm still in shock!" Tran told the Lottery. "I'm grateful for the win."

Since each of those tickets won $2,900, his total take-home added up to a whopping $290,000.

Tran works as a plumber, so he'll use some of the winnings to purchase new tools and a work van. He's also thinking about putting some money aside for his son and daughter to go to college, he said to Lottery officials.

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for Pick 4 by visiting the Prizes and Odds page.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 1:59 p.m. Eastern Time and again at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Players may choose their own four numbers or select the Quick Pick (Easy Pick) option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.