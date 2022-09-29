Virginia man scoops $1 million in Pick 4 with 200 plays in one drawing

Sep 29, 2022, 2:11 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Can you think of a better bet?

By Kate Northrop

MCLEAN, Va. — A last minute splurge led to the Virginia Lottery paying out $1 million to one player after his 200 identical plays matched the winning numbers in a single Pick 4 drawing.

Ali Ghaemi might hold the crown for the greatest decision to splurge ever after he scooped a million dollars in one Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing with 200 identical plays.

On September 6, the Alexandria resident bought 200 plays for that night's Pick 4 drawing using the number combination 0-2-6-5. Each play costs $1, bringing his total spend for one drawing to $200.

Ghaemi's decision to put $200 down on one Pick 4 drawing had to do with timing and a feeling — he explained that he was preparing to leave town and decided to place a big bet to see what happens.

When his numbers came up that night in the drawing, something certainly happened. He won the game's $5,000 top prize 200 times for a total of $1 million.

Unlike most exuberant lottery winners in a similar situation, Ghaemi "took it all in stride," the Lottery said in a press release.

"I must tell you, I really haven't hit the ceiling," the retired real estate investor told the Lottery. "I can't tell you that I jumped up."

The winner bought all 200 tickets at the Safeway on Anderson Road in McLean for the September 6 drawing.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 1:59 pm EST and 11:00 pm EST. The odds of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.