Virginia man wins $100,000 on 20 identical Pick 4 lottery tickets

A small change and a big bet make all the difference

By Kate Northrop

The stars aligned for one Virginia man, who hedged his bets on 20 identical tickets in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 drawing on Oct. 23 and walked away with a whopping $100,000.

One small change here and a leap of faith there, and William Newell of Alexandria suddenly became $100,000 richer after winning on 20 Pick 4 lottery tickets that each contained the same numbers.

Newell is a fan of the Lottery's Pick 4 draw game and normally buys his tickets at a nearby store. However, he decided to give online play a go and bought his tickets for the Oct. 23 day drawing on the Lottery's website.

Luck was on his side that day. When the drawing produced the four-digit combination 5-4-1-1, each and every one of his 20 tickets became a top prize winner.

Matching all four numbers in exact order on a $1 wager will net a top prize of $5,000. With 20 matching tickets, Newell collected a grand total of $100,000.

"It feels good, no doubt about it!" he told the Lottery in a press release.

Newell, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, but it's certainly a nice sum to have on a rainy day.

Just over a month ago, another Virginia man bought 40 identical tickets for Pick 4 and won $200,000 when every single ticket won the top prize.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 2:00 pm EST and then at 11:00 pm EST.

In May, the Lottery added the Fireball feature to Pick 3 and Pick 4. Players can add the Fireball option to their play for an extra dollar to improve the odds of winning a prize. Prizes and odds for Pick 4 plus the Fireball option can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.