Virginia man wins $100,000 on 20 identical Pick 4 lottery tickets

Nov 4, 2021, 12:12 pm

A small change and a big bet make all the difference

By Kate Northrop

The stars aligned for one Virginia man, who hedged his bets on 20 identical tickets in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 drawing on Oct. 23 and walked away with a whopping $100,000.

One small change here and a leap of faith there, and William Newell of Alexandria suddenly became $100,000 richer after winning on 20 Pick 4 lottery tickets that each contained the same numbers.

Newell is a fan of the Lottery's Pick 4 draw game and normally buys his tickets at a nearby store. However, he decided to give online play a go and bought his tickets for the Oct. 23 day drawing on the Lottery's website.

Luck was on his side that day. When the drawing produced the four-digit combination 5-4-1-1, each and every one of his 20 tickets became a top prize winner.

Matching all four numbers in exact order on a $1 wager will net a top prize of $5,000. With 20 matching tickets, Newell collected a grand total of $100,000.

"It feels good, no doubt about it!" he told the Lottery in a press release.

Newell, who is retired, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, but it's certainly a nice sum to have on a rainy day.

Just over a month ago, another Virginia man bought 40 identical tickets for Pick 4 and won $200,000 when every single ticket won the top prize.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 2:00 pm EST and then at 11:00 pm EST.

In May, the Lottery added the Fireball feature to Pick 3 and Pick 4. Players can add the Fireball option to their play for an extra dollar to improve the odds of winning a prize. Prizes and odds for Pick 4 plus the Fireball option can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.

sully16
sully16's avatar - sharan
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
91417 Posts
Offline

Congrats to him, awesome week for Virginia  Party

See Ya!

    hearsetrax
    hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

    United States
    Member #52343
    May 21, 2007
    3398 Posts
    Offline

    Cheers

      rdgrnr
      rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
      100
      Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
      The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
      United States
      Member #73902
      April 28, 2009
      15003 Posts
      Offline

      Whoa, Nellie!

      Nothin' but good news comin' otta Virginia lately!    Thumbs Up

      And that's good, cuz all I ever got otta there was speedin' tickets.


                                                                                                                               

       

       

       

       

                                                                                                         

      "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                  --Edmund Burke

       

       

        plshelpme
        plshelpme's avatar - Lottery-050.jpg
        50

        United States
        Member #62237
        June 21, 2008
        32055 Posts
        Offline

        Awesome win for him... Drum

Pls Cool

        Pls Cool

          Tony Numbers
          Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
          Bronx ny
          United States
          Member #158510
          August 25, 2014
          797 Posts
          Offline

          There's a reason why these stories always have winners with multiple tickets. The player is trying to make a big score. But it's rarely reported  why they played that particular combo, or how much they played and for how long?? I've always wondered if committing to a combo is worth the time and expense.

            Stack47
            Avatar
            Kentucky
            United States
            Member #32651
            February 14, 2006
            9285 Posts
            Offline

            There's a reason why these stories always have winners with multiple tickets. The player is trying to make a big score. But it's rarely reported  why they played that particular combo, or how much they played and for how long?? I've always wondered if committing to a combo is worth the time and expense.

            Maybe it's because PB and MM raised the ticket price to $2 and players are comparing odds of what they could win for the same two bucks playing other games. At odds of 14,547 to 1, can win $200 matching 3 + 1 with MM or win $1000 at 1000 to 1 playing pick-3. The pick-4 odds are 10,000 to and a $2 straight bet gets $10,000. To win the same prize playing MM, we have to beat odds of 931,001 to 1. 

Obviously the $2 MM and PB tickets can win much more, but maybe more players are looking at the expected win betting more on the smaller odds games. 

            Obviously the $2 MM and PB tickets can win much more, but maybe more players are looking at the expected win betting more on the smaller odds games.

            It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

              Cassie8620
              Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
              California
              United States
              Member #180563
              March 13, 2017
              5018 Posts
              Offline

              yep. the BananaONLY TRUE WAY imo to win. love when i get p4's double to triple or more, i hope again soon this year.

               

              congrats. better odds than losing cash on mb. and p-ball. g-night all.

              Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117

              0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 4764 4774 4662 4667 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442

              2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 5593  7446 7447 7661 7664 7898 8307 8743 8486 9290 9470 9780

                winterhug
                Avatar

                United States
                Member #136773
                December 18, 2012
                38 Posts
                Offline

                Maybe it's because PB and MM raised the ticket price to $2 and players are comparing odds of what they could win for the same two bucks playing other games. At odds of 14,547 to 1, can win $200 matching 3 + 1 with MM or win $1000 at 1000 to 1 playing pick-3. The pick-4 odds are 10,000 to and a $2 straight bet gets $10,000. To win the same prize playing MM, we have to beat odds of 931,001 to 1. 

                Obviously the $2 MM and PB tickets can win much more, but maybe more players are looking at the expected win betting more on the smaller odds games.

                I doubt the $2 price of the MM and PB tickets are the reason, people play multiple pick 4 and Pick 3 tickets with same numbers on it. Like someone else said the story NEVER says how long the guy had been playing those numbers. Buying 20 tickets, 7 days a week for 4 week a month, that money adds up. That is around $560 a month, to  finally win 10 thousand dollars. In the long run, that does not seem worth it. At least with MM and PB, one can win millions of dollars.

                   
