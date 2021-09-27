Virginia man buys 40 identical lottery tickets, wins $200,000 in Pick 4 game

"I knew it was going to come. I just didn't know when."

By Kate Northrop

PETERSBURG, Va. — The odds of winning the top prize in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game are 1 in 10,000, and a Virginia man who bought 40 identical tickets for one drawing just knew he was going to beat those odds.

Michael Raines of Petersburg, Virginia, bought 40 tickets, all with the same numbers, for the Pick 4 night drawing on June 8 and ended up boosting a would-be $5,000 top prize to $200,000.

"I knew it was going to come," Raines told the Lottery. "I just didn't know when."

Beating the odds of 1 in 10,000 by matching all drawn numbers in exact order in Pick 4 will net a top prize of $5,000. With a play costing $1 each, Raines' $40 investment in that one particular drawing paid off handsomely.

"It's my time to shine!" Raines exclaimed when he claimed his prize.

The winner, who works as a dump truck operator, bought every ticket at Little Food Market on Halifax Street in Petersburg. He said that he chose the four numbers, 1-2-2-0, to commemorate the day his mother passed away.

"It's like she was looking out for me," he said.

Players who want to try their luck at Pick 4 can purchase a play for $1. Drawings take place twice a day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm EST.