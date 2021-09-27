 
Virginia man buys 40 identical lottery tickets, wins $200,000 in Pick 4 game

Sep 27, 2021, 3:48 pm

"I knew it was going to come. I just didn't know when."

By Kate Northrop

PETERSBURG, Va. — The odds of winning the top prize in the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game are 1 in 10,000, and a Virginia man who bought 40 identical tickets for one drawing just knew he was going to beat those odds.

Michael Raines of Petersburg, Virginia, bought 40 tickets, all with the same numbers, for the Pick 4 night drawing on June 8 and ended up boosting a would-be $5,000 top prize to $200,000.

"I knew it was going to come," Raines told the Lottery. "I just didn't know when."

Beating the odds of 1 in 10,000 by matching all drawn numbers in exact order in Pick 4 will net a top prize of $5,000. With a play costing $1 each, Raines' $40 investment in that one particular drawing paid off handsomely.

"It's my time to shine!" Raines exclaimed when he claimed his prize.

The winner, who works as a dump truck operator, bought every ticket at Little Food Market on Halifax Street in Petersburg. He said that he chose the four numbers, 1-2-2-0, to commemorate the day his mother passed away.

"It's like she was looking out for me," he said.

Players who want to try their luck at Pick 4 can purchase a play for $1. Drawings take place twice a day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm EST.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
Raven62
Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

RIP to his Mom!

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    Bleudog101
    Man that was a nice win.  Yes, your Mom was looking down from Heaven!

      Tony Numbers
      1220 either Jan 2 2020 or 12/2020      21 months or 12 months he was into this number a long time. Basically one thousand a month. Still a profitable endeavour. Commitment and budget way to go!

        Bleudog101
        1220 either Jan 2 2020 or 12/2020      21 months or 12 months he was into this number a long time. Basically one thousand a month. Still a profitable endeavour. Commitment and budget way to go!

        Am beat from Jury Duty, but my eyes read forty tickets bought on 8 JUN?

          Tony Numbers
          Am beat from Jury Duty, but my eyes read forty tickets bought on 8 JUN?

          What we don't know is if he played it 40 tickets midday and evening and for how long? We know he only played it straight. Maybe only evening. Either way it's showing a profit. Seems like a good strategy, now if only I can choose a number that will come out within the next two weeks

            Cassie8620
            Exactly why i am going to god willing keep winning multi-x a year my fave game, the P4, yep.

             

            #SMARTHustler #SmartGambler i love doing this, and just waiting for my next, and i am good to go. He was so smart.

            i been waiting on this 1 here in NC, won it in California few x straight, in one drawing 1120 and 1021 and 1220. always.

             

             

            I am loving people who win the P4 game(s)i really do. He deserve this Real big jackpot, for him."

             

            Better odds, than rigged MB and or PB on any given day/night.  (Quoting dad.)Dance

             

            i am so happy he was so smart to keep it up.

             

            Love this so much, CONGRATS... Now be smart, make it last a long LONG time, invest $$$ Cheers

            love this story.

            G-night.

            Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117

            0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 4764 4774 4662 4667 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442

            2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 5593  7446 7447 7661 7664 7898 8307 8743 8486 9290 9470 9780

               
