Virginia woman wins $236,400 in one Pick 4 drawing with 54 winning tickets

It takes one lottery ticket — or 54 — to win

By Kate Northrop

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Lottery player is more than satisfied with the outcome of a Pick 4 drawing for which she bought 54 identical tickets.

Elisha Chapman won an astounding $236,400 from the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game. How did she do it? She bought 54 tickets with matching numbers for one single drawing.

Using the four-digit combination 1-4-0-6, the Smithfield woman bought 54 identical tickets for the Pick 4 night drawing on May 17 at the Harris Teeter pharmacy on Bridge Road in Suffolk.

40 of the tickets were wagered "exact order" for $1 a play, while the remaining 14 tickets were bought on a "50/50" wager. A "50/50" wager splits a $1 play in half, putting 50 cents on "exact order" and 50 cents on "any order."

Chapman didn't check the results until the next morning, but when she did, she couldn't believe that her bet had actually paid off.

"I was so excited!" she told the Lottery. "I jumped up. I ran outside in my pajamas to tell my daughter!"

The 40 tickets wagered "exact order" each netted her the game's top prize of $5,000 per winning ticket, earning her $200,000. The 14 tickets wagered "50/50" awarded her $2,600 each, bringing her grand total to $236,400.

"It feels awesome!" she exclaimed. "I still can't believe it!"

According to the Lottery, Chapman works for her family business and plans on using the winnings to take care of her family.

Pick 4 drawings take place every day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm EST. Players can view Pick 4 lottery results on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page.