Virginia woman wins $236,400 in one Pick 4 drawing with 54 winning tickets

Jun 10, 2022, 2:06 pm

It takes one lottery ticket — or 54 — to win

By Kate Northrop

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Lottery player is more than satisfied with the outcome of a Pick 4 drawing for which she bought 54 identical tickets.

Elisha Chapman won an astounding $236,400 from the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 game. How did she do it? She bought 54 tickets with matching numbers for one single drawing.

Using the four-digit combination 1-4-0-6, the Smithfield woman bought 54 identical tickets for the Pick 4 night drawing on May 17 at the Harris Teeter pharmacy on Bridge Road in Suffolk.

40 of the tickets were wagered "exact order" for $1 a play, while the remaining 14 tickets were bought on a "50/50" wager. A "50/50" wager splits a $1 play in half, putting 50 cents on "exact order" and 50 cents on "any order."

Chapman didn't check the results until the next morning, but when she did, she couldn't believe that her bet had actually paid off.

"I was so excited!" she told the Lottery. "I jumped up. I ran outside in my pajamas to tell my daughter!"

The 40 tickets wagered "exact order" each netted her the game's top prize of $5,000 per winning ticket, earning her $200,000. The 14 tickets wagered "50/50" awarded her $2,600 each, bringing her grand total to $236,400.

"It feels awesome!" she exclaimed. "I still can't believe it!"

According to the Lottery, Chapman works for her family business and plans on using the winnings to take care of her family.

Pick 4 drawings take place every day at 1:59 pm and 11:00 pm EST. Players can view Pick 4 lottery results on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments.
Another big VA win that includes the 14 pair.

Congrats.

Invictus maneo

    VA., always seem to have alot of Wise, Astute Prudent players, doing this, i am very happy for her.Dance

     

    I've won big multi-plays, favorite game pick 4, but not that large, but every other month or so a pick 4, i'm happy

    while playing 1 combination at least 3 to 5 x = 10,000 to 30k, if it hit. etc.al., Between there for me.

     

     

    She  much cash that quick, she won by playing I'm sure "often" 1 number, better easier ODDS,

    than wasting cash on each week, Mega and or Powerball.  Sticking with playing my pick 4.

     

    Good luck everyone, with your combinations.See Ya!

    $22,000 Won! Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 

    0525 1859 0599 0832 1117  0806 1035 1038 1449 2274 2777 2727

    1859 1895 5819 6185 3062 5127 1117  1933  6023 4213 6023 6230

    1995 8486 4886 8078 8489 8870 1853 1994 9581 8591 7664  8591

       
