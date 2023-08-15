Virginia sailor sets new record for largest instant lottery prize won online in U.S.

Aug 15, 2023, 6:48 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lucky winner sails into $1,817,588 jackpot

By Kate Northrop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia man set a record for the largest instant online lottery prize won in the United States at $1,817,588 — right from the comfort of his car.

Byron Bundoc didn't need to buy a lottery ticket at a brick-and-mortar retailer to win big. Instead, he won over $1,800,000 while sitting in his driveway.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Beach native had just returned from participating in a volunteer event when he arrived home. Wanting to unwind, he opened up the Virginia Lottery's mobile app on his phone.

He tapped into an online instant game called "Jackpot Spectacular," a multi-state game offered in both Virginia and Pennsylvania that offers a chance to win a progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Spectacular is "one of dozens of instant win games" offered by the Virginia Lottery's app and website, according to the Lottery. Bundoc says he had been keeping an eye on the steadily growing jackpot in that particular game.

As he sat in his car playing, the app suddenly alerted him to an instant win of $1,817,588. It is the largest prize ever won in the United States in an online instant game, the Lottery stated.

"It was surreal!" the U.S. Navy sailor recounted. "I called my brother and said, 'You're not going to believe this!"

Bundoc told the Lottery that he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Jackpot Spectacular became available for online play in Virginia in July. Players may wager anywhere between $0.50 to $50 per play, and odds per game are based on the maximum possible tickets played. The odds per game of winning any prize are 1 in 3.99.