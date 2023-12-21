Virginia man who won $1,000 a week lottery prize in Cash4Life says it's just "good"

Dec 21, 2023, 8:30 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

It's okay

By Kate Northrop

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man didn't really have anything enthusiastic to say about winning a lottery prize of $1,000 a week for life in Cash4Life.

A Virginia lottery player had a rather subdued reaction to beating tremendously difficult odds to win $1,000 a week for the rest of his life.

Felipe Arriaza, of Alexandria, won the Cash4Life second prize of $1,000 a week, which is accomplished by beating the 1 in 7,282,016 odds of matching the first five numbers in a drawing.

The ticket he purchased at the 7-Eleven on North Fairfax Drive in Arlington held the winning regular numbers in the Dec. 4 drawing — 5, 12, 14, 24, and 33 — but just missed the Cash Ball 2. He chose his numbers by using a combination of important family birthdays and ages.

When he visited the Virginia Lottery to claim his prize, no doubt the Lottery was expecting to see the usual ecstatic winner giddy at the prospects of claiming a life-changing sum of money. Perhaps they were also anticipating a retelling of the exciting moment he found out he won.

Instead, the Lottery found out that, upon being told his Cash4Life ticket was a big winner, Arriaza simply said, "That's good."

Despite the winner's stoic response, his face says it all. While posing with a massive check for his second-tier Cash4Life prize, he was faced with a decision: take the $1,000 a week for life, or collect the prize as the cash option. Arriaza chose the latter and claimed a $1 million lump sum.

The Alexandria resident told the Lottery that he plans on using the winnings to take care of his family.

Cash4Life is played by selecting five numbers from a pool of 1 to 60 as well as one Cash Ball number ranging from 1 to 4. Matching all six numbers will win a player $1,000 a day for life, while matching the first five numbers without the Cash Ball number will win the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. The game offers other prizes of one-time payments ranging from $2 to $2,500.

Drawings are conducted every night at 9:00 pm EST in New Jersey via mechanical ball drawing machines. Tickets cost $2 each.