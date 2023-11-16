Texas Lottery pays out largest jackpot in state history with $360 million Mega Millions claim

South Dakota-based trust claims largest prize ever paid out to a Texas Lottery player
By Kate Northrop
A trust based in South Dakota made Texas Lottery history when they claimed a $360 million Mega Millions jackpot this week.
The Blue Yucca Trust, of Rapid City, South Dakota, came forward to claim a $360 million Mega Millions jackpot and because the biggest lottery winner in the state of Texas, the Texas Lottery announced on Wednesday.
On Oct. 6, 2023, one Quick Pick ticket matched all numbers drawn in that night's Mega Millions drawing, which were 12, 24, 46, 57, 66, and Mega Ball 22. It was purchased at the Stripes No. 5031 at 5665 Sherwood Way in San Angelo.
The Blue Yucca Trust became the Texas Lottery's 14th Mega Millions jackpot winner upon claiming the prize. The last time a Texas lottery player won the Mega Millions jackpot was on Sept. 24, 2019, when a Leander resident won an advertised $227 million jackpot.
The first Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas was Ut Van Nguyen of Carrollton, who claimed a $101 million prize from the Oct. 1, 2004 drawing, just shortly after Texas began offering the multi-state game in 2003.
The Blue Yucca Trust selected the cash value at the time they purchased their ticket. Before taxes, the claimant received $157,367,045, a new record for the largest prize paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.
For selling the winning ticket, the Stripes convenience store received a $1 million bonus from the Lottery.
The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $267 million for the next drawing on Fri., Nov. 17 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
Staying anonymous is key and they went all out to achieve that. A job well done.
Congratulations Blue Yucca Trust.
This Thanksgiving may we win big.
Good luck to all.
Was this an online sale and sold in San Angelo TX and trust in South Dakota ? Strange
Hummmmmm smh
Does anyone know why a trust would be based in South Dakota if the winner won in Texas ? A state you can remain anonymous?
It may have been someone traveling . I may be wrong but I do believe a winner has to claim in the state it was purchased, not where they live.
You are very right. Also the taxes, at least the initial tax is based on the state of purchase.
There are two likely scenarios, the winner used to live in Texas but moved after it the winner was just driving through from SD and won.
Was wondering the same thing. With all the Attorney ads on TV perhaps one of those Attorneys has privileges, if that's what it is called, in TX and SD. Supposing the proper term is licensed to perform in such and such a state.
Oh that makes sense
"why a trust would be based in South Dakota if the winner won in Texas ? "
Because SD has some very favorable laws for trusts, and neither state has a state income tax so there are no tax ramifications. It's obviously possible that somebody from SD happened to buy a ticket in TX, but the majority of money in trusts registered in SD comes from out of state.
Yup. Generations trusts, privacy, low yearly maintenance fees, etc... The winner(s) might also be from out of state. Having the trust in SD also means that they avoid yearly state level taxes on any money the trust earns. They will have to pay when they take a payout.
* For just once, it would be great to read the winner was a member of LP, like say rcbbuckeye!
Regardless of where I live i would set up a trust in South Dakota. Not only for tax reasons but because it is the hardest place for anyone to get any info about a trust.
In most states if you want to bad enough you can go through the court system for info and to sue a trust. South Dakota courts will tell you to pound sand. The states whole industry is the privacy laws protecting trust. So if someone wants to say you owe them money, they won't get it from a trust administered in South dakota.
HA!
I would just say "Not me. It was CDanaT. He lives in TN but still buys tix in TX".
* Perhaps rcb,but you have been here since the birth of LP, so you get first dibs.