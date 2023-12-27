Florida LLC revealed to have claimed $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot

Dec 27, 2023, 6:36 pm (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Temporary anonymity period is up

By Kate Northrop

The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has been revealed following the 90-day grace period of anonymity given to lottery winners in Florida.

The winner of the third-largest lottery jackpot in history, a $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn on Tues., Aug. 8, 2023, was won by a single ticket in Florida. Whoever claimed it had 90 days of anonymity before the Florida Lottery would release their name.

Today, the Florida Lottery revealed that the prize was claimed under Saltines Holdings LLC, which is based in Miami. Winners in Florida may claim prizes of $250,000 and over under an LLC or trust, but there is a temporary anonymity period of 90 days before that information is released to the public or subject to public records request.

Lottery Post maintains a complete list of lottery winner anonymity laws state-by-state (as well as several other countries).

That lucky winner had other lottery players waiting on the edge of their seat to see whether they would claim the prize as an annuity or the cash option — they had waited just a week before the 60-day deadline for claiming the cash option to come forward.

However, the Lottery declined to say how this person claimed the prize, but it was revealed alongside the LLC name that they had elected to take the cash option.

The winner's Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Publix grocery store on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach. Their ticket had matched all winning numbers to scoop up the billion-dollar jackpot, which were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, with Mega Ball 14.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner would have received $500.38 million. Because Florida has no state taxes on lottery prizes, the winner only has federal taxes to worry about.

This is the fourth Mega Millions winner in Florida, and the largest jackpot in the game's history.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $92 million for the next drawing on Fri., Dec. 29 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.