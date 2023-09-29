USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 8:57 am

You last visited
September 29, 2023, 8:57 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Florida winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot steps forward to claim prize

Florida winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot steps forward to claim prize

Sep 29, 2023, 7:22 am (3 comments)

Mega Millions

Sole winner of behemoth jackpot comes forward just before the cash option claims deadline

By Kate Northrop

The winner of the third-largest lottery jackpot in history, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize won by one single ticket in Florida last month, has stepped forward to claim the prize.

Officials revealed on Wednesday that the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in August has been claimed, albeit anonymously.

In Florida, lottery winners have 60 days from the draw date to claim a jackpot prize as the cash option. After that, they can still claim it as an annuity 180 days from the draw date.

The winner came forward with just over a week before the cash option claims deadline, which landed on Oct. 7. The drawing took place on Tues., Aug. 8, 2023.

However, Florida Lottery officials did not reveal whether the winner chose the $783.3 million lump sum or annuity option of the jackpot. That information is not being published at this time, a Lottery spokesperson told Lottery Post. It will be made public after the temporary window of anonymity has passed.

The winner does not yet have to worry about revealing their name to the public, but it will eventually be known. Florida's partial privacy laws allow a winner to delay release of their information for a period of 90 days following the claim, but the public will eventually find out the identity of the winner.

Since there is no state tax on lottery winnings in Florida, the prize would only be subject to federal tax. If they did choose to take the jackpot as a cash option, they would walk away with $500.38 million in total, according to USA Mega.

Some outlets have reported that a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed — this is actually the outdated jackpot estimate from before the drawing took place. The $1.602 billion figure is the real amount after sales were calculated.

Lottery Post maintains a complete list of lottery winner anonymity laws state-by-state (as well as in several other countries).

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $267 million for the next drawing on Fri., Sept. 29 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

USA Mega - Home of Powerball and Mega Millions

Play Mega Millions online

Related news stories

VIDEO: June's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJun 17, 2023

Maine winner of $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot comes forwardFeb 23, 2023

Florida lottery winner claims share of $494 million Mega Millions jackpotFeb 22, 2023

Two Illinois lottery winners in a partnership claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpotSep 21, 2022

Anonymous New Jersey winner claims $202 million Mega Millions lottery jackpotSep 30, 2020

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

GiveFive's avatarGiveFive

I'm confused.  The news article above says that the Florida Lottery did not reveal whether or not the winner chose the lump sum cash option or the annuity.  Yet their website has a Jackpot Winners and Retailer Information Report on it showing the winner took the cash option.  Here's a link to it.

https://www.flalottery.com/exptkt/MegaMillions_Jackpot_Retailer_Info.pdf

What's up with that?

In addition to claiming anonymously I hope they hired a lawyer to claim it for them via a trust or an LLC. If so, then it'll probably be very difficult to learn who the real winner actually is. The Florida Lottery may not even update that report with any additional information after the 90 day anonyminity period has expired. They do have the option of waiting to see if a member of the general public inquires as to who won the jackpot.    G5

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by GiveFive on Sep 29, 2023

I'm confused.  The news article above says that the Florida Lottery did not reveal whether or not the winner chose the lump sum cash option or the annuity.  Yet their website has a Jackpot Winners and Retailer Information Report on it showing the winner took the cash option.  Here's a link to it.

https://www.flalottery.com/exptkt/MegaMillions_Jackpot_Retailer_Info.pdf

What's up with that?

In addition to claiming anonymously I hope they hired a lawyer to claim it for them via a trust or an LLC. If so, then it'll probably be very difficult to learn who the real winner actually is. The Florida Lottery may not even update that report with any additional information after the 90 day anonyminity period has expired. They do have the option of waiting to see if a member of the general public inquires as to who won the jackpot.    G5

As stated in the article, a Florida Lottery official directly confirmed that they are not sharing the info at this time.  That PDF may totally be correct, and the Florida Lottery may have mistakenly published it, but that cannot be confirmed without official word from the lottery.  It is also possible that the PDF is incorrect.

That said, of course they almost certainly took the cash option.  But as a journalist to write that as fact in a published article without confirmation would be irresponsible.

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Quote: Originally posted by Todd on Sep 29, 2023

As stated in the article, a Florida Lottery official directly confirmed that they are not sharing the info at this time.  That PDF may totally be correct, and the Florida Lottery may have mistakenly published it, but that cannot be confirmed without official word from the lottery.  It is also possible that the PDF is incorrect.

That said, of course they almost certainly took the cash option.  But as a journalist to write that as fact in a published article without confirmation would be irresponsible.

And we know that the majority of journalists today are always so factually responsible and trustworthy.   

Congrats to the winner(s) of this massive sum. Enjoy your next 80 some odd days of anonymity... I hope you/your group are well prepared for the onslaught that is coming your way.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest