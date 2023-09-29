Florida winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot steps forward to claim prize

Sole winner of behemoth jackpot comes forward just before the cash option claims deadline
By Kate Northrop
The winner of the third-largest lottery jackpot in history, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize won by one single ticket in Florida last month, has stepped forward to claim the prize.
Officials revealed on Wednesday that the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in August has been claimed, albeit anonymously.
In Florida, lottery winners have 60 days from the draw date to claim a jackpot prize as the cash option. After that, they can still claim it as an annuity 180 days from the draw date.
The winner came forward with just over a week before the cash option claims deadline, which landed on Oct. 7. The drawing took place on Tues., Aug. 8, 2023.
However, Florida Lottery officials did not reveal whether the winner chose the $783.3 million lump sum or annuity option of the jackpot. That information is not being published at this time, a Lottery spokesperson told Lottery Post. It will be made public after the temporary window of anonymity has passed.
The winner does not yet have to worry about revealing their name to the public, but it will eventually be known. Florida's partial privacy laws allow a winner to delay release of their information for a period of 90 days following the claim, but the public will eventually find out the identity of the winner.
Since there is no state tax on lottery winnings in Florida, the prize would only be subject to federal tax. If they did choose to take the jackpot as a cash option, they would walk away with $500.38 million in total, according to USA Mega.
Some outlets have reported that a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed — this is actually the outdated jackpot estimate from before the drawing took place. The $1.602 billion figure is the real amount after sales were calculated.
Lottery Post maintains a complete list of lottery winner anonymity laws state-by-state (as well as in several other countries).
The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $267 million for the next drawing on Fri., Sept. 29 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
I'm confused. The news article above says that the Florida Lottery did not reveal whether or not the winner chose the lump sum cash option or the annuity. Yet their website has a Jackpot Winners and Retailer Information Report on it showing the winner took the cash option. Here's a link to it.
https://www.flalottery.com/exptkt/MegaMillions_Jackpot_Retailer_Info.pdf
What's up with that?
In addition to claiming anonymously I hope they hired a lawyer to claim it for them via a trust or an LLC. If so, then it'll probably be very difficult to learn who the real winner actually is. The Florida Lottery may not even update that report with any additional information after the 90 day anonyminity period has expired. They do have the option of waiting to see if a member of the general public inquires as to who won the jackpot. G5
As stated in the article, a Florida Lottery official directly confirmed that they are not sharing the info at this time. That PDF may totally be correct, and the Florida Lottery may have mistakenly published it, but that cannot be confirmed without official word from the lottery. It is also possible that the PDF is incorrect.
That said, of course they almost certainly took the cash option. But as a journalist to write that as fact in a published article without confirmation would be irresponsible.
And we know that the majority of journalists today are always so factually responsible and trustworthy.
Congrats to the winner(s) of this massive sum. Enjoy your next 80 some odd days of anonymity... I hope you/your group are well prepared for the onslaught that is coming your way.