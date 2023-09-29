Florida winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot steps forward to claim prize

Sep 29, 2023, 7:22 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Sole winner of behemoth jackpot comes forward just before the cash option claims deadline

By Kate Northrop

The winner of the third-largest lottery jackpot in history, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize won by one single ticket in Florida last month, has stepped forward to claim the prize.

Officials revealed on Wednesday that the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in August has been claimed, albeit anonymously.

In Florida, lottery winners have 60 days from the draw date to claim a jackpot prize as the cash option. After that, they can still claim it as an annuity 180 days from the draw date.

The winner came forward with just over a week before the cash option claims deadline, which landed on Oct. 7. The drawing took place on Tues., Aug. 8, 2023.

However, Florida Lottery officials did not reveal whether the winner chose the $783.3 million lump sum or annuity option of the jackpot. That information is not being published at this time, a Lottery spokesperson told Lottery Post. It will be made public after the temporary window of anonymity has passed.

The winner does not yet have to worry about revealing their name to the public, but it will eventually be known. Florida's partial privacy laws allow a winner to delay release of their information for a period of 90 days following the claim, but the public will eventually find out the identity of the winner.

Since there is no state tax on lottery winnings in Florida, the prize would only be subject to federal tax. If they did choose to take the jackpot as a cash option, they would walk away with $500.38 million in total, according to USA Mega.

Some outlets have reported that a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed — this is actually the outdated jackpot estimate from before the drawing took place. The $1.602 billion figure is the real amount after sales were calculated.

Lottery Post maintains a complete list of lottery winner anonymity laws state-by-state (as well as in several other countries).

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $267 million for the next drawing on Fri., Sept. 29 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.