Bill granting limited lottery winner anonymity passes in Florida House

Feb 7, 2022, 12:37 pm

New legislation offers temporary reprieve from public eye for wins over a certain amount

By Kate Northrop

The Florida House passed a bill that would allow lottery winners of $250,000 and over to keep their identity hidden from public eye for 90 days.

On Wednesday, the Florida House voted nearly unanimously to pass a lottery bill that prevents winners of $250,000 or more from having to divulge their identity for a limited amount of time.

With a vote of 114-1, there was little to no debate on the topic. The one vote against the bill was from State Representative Anthony Sabatini.

Representative Tracie Davis sponsored the bill, HB 159, referencing infamous headlines from Florida and Georgia that have sadly mired the world of lottery winners.

"At some point in our lives, we all dream of winning the lottery," Davis said. "But unfortunately for some people, that dream of winning the lottery, sometimes those dreams become nightmares."

Seasoned lottery players might remember Florida winner Abraham Shakespeare, who met a tragic end after his supposed friend Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore manipulated and murdered him for the remainder of his $30 million fortune.

Moore befriended Shakespeare a couple years after he won the lottery in 2006, claiming she was writing a book about how people were taking advantage of him. Later, prosecutors claimed, she became his financial adviser, eventually controlling every asset he had left, including an expensive home, debt owed to him, and a $1.5 million annuity.

Once Shakespeare understood what was going on, he threatened to kill her, but Moore got to him first. She shot him and buried his body under a concrete slab in her backyard. She is currently serving life without parole.

Last Legislative Session, Senator Tina Polsky and Davis put forward twin bills advocating for lottery winner anonymity, but neither made it into law. Davis' legislation had also passed in the House, but Polsky's stalled in committee and did not make it to the Senate floor.

The $250,000 minimum prize for anonymity in Davis' current bill was recommended by Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis, while Polsky argued that the 90-day limit would be enough time to organize finances and security measures.

"The reason behind the 90 days is to give a lottery winner sufficient time to plan responsibly by notifying family, obtaining financial advice, and even getting the funds into investments," Polsky explained. "It will also provide time for the winner to put security measures in place while ultimately disclosing the information to the public."

As of now, the Florida Lottery withholds the addresses and phone numbers of lottery winners from public eye, but names are made public so as to advertise legitimate wins of "real" people.

The next step for Davis' current lottery bill is the Senate. In order to become law effective immediately, it would need to pass by a two-thirds vote.

Thanks to fortran for the tip.

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2819 Posts
Ninety days to get your affairs in order?   This is just a step above doing the lottery players there anything to write home about.

    Think
    Marquette, MI
    United States
    Member #20540
    August 20, 2005
    987 Posts
    Really?  After what we have just been through (and are still going through) they want to etch 90 days in stone?

    It should at least allow some circumstances to be taken into account if everything is shut for whatever reason.

    A 90 day dictate whether it makes sense during unforseen situations or not.

    I hope  that if this bill does not contain qualifiers depending on the situation that whoever proposed it gets voted out at the next election.

    You have to ask how they could be so stupid as to not consider unforseen situations.

    A big DUH!!! to them.

    Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In

      Mata Garbo
      Gallatin Tennesee
      United States
      Member #194096
      November 29, 2018
      134 Posts
      This is a good gesture by the lawmakers, but 3 months is not a lot of time if you suddenly win 300 million dollars. There are a lot of crooks and scam artists in Florida. I also had no idea DeeDee used the "i'm writing a book" scam on Shakespeare before ripping him off and killing him. Thanks for the info Kate.

      Lurking

      Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

      .......Sir Winston Churchill

        Raven62
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #17842
        June 28, 2005
        150982 Posts
        House of Representatives setting a new bar for do nothing Legislation.

        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

          Coin Toss
          United States
          Member #30469
          January 17, 2006
          11637 Posts
          FL lottery:

          Congratulations, you've won $250,000 or more, that was good luck!

          Now you can stay anonymous for 90 days, good luck with that too!

          Lep

          for LP members in FL, possible winners, let's hope the powers that be in Florida see this thread and comments.

          Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

          Lep

          There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

            hearsetrax
            United States
            Member #52343
            May 21, 2007
            3426 Posts
            FL lottery:

            Congratulations, you've won $250,000 or more, that was good luck!

            Now you can stay anonymous for 90 days, good luck with that too!

            Lep

            for LP members in FL, possible winners, let's hope the powers that be in Florida see this thread and comments.

              MADDOG10
              Beautiful Florida
              United States
              Member #5709
              July 18, 2004
              26108 Posts
              Why pass a Bill for limited hidden Identity?  Should have been total hidden Identity, I mean c'mon, even if the individual moves he'll still be found. To me, this Bill was a waste of time. 

                                                         

                                                                        “No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
                                                                                                                                            — Plato
                hearsetrax
                United States
                Member #52343
                May 21, 2007
                3426 Posts
                Why pass a Bill for limited hidden Identity?  Should have been total hidden Identity, I mean c'mon, even if the individual moves he'll still be found. To me, this Bill was a waste of time. 

                I'm sure a fair amount of thought was put into it with what little they have to work with Crazy

                  dannyct
                  Northern Beaches
                  Australia
                  Member #187034
                  January 9, 2018
                  175 Posts
                  Here in Australia, all winners have the right to remain anonymous, very few winners go public. It goes back to the 1960s, when a lottery winner's son was kidnapped and killed, the right to anonymity was introduced after that. The vast majority agree with the right to anonymity, as they would like to have the same right, should they be so lucky.

                    fellini
                    Blue Bell,Pa
                    United States
                    Member #156241
                    June 12, 2014
                    64 Posts
                    You got three months to get out of town.=0p

                      quicksloth35
                      Florida
                      United States
                      Member #171212
                      January 3, 2016
                      183 Posts
                      This is horse manure.

                       

                      

                        Todd
                        New Jersey
                        United States
                        Member #1
                        May 31, 2000
                        26619 Posts
                        You got three months to get out of town.=0p

                        LOL, that's what I was thinking too. 🤣

                           
                          Page 1 of 1