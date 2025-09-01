North Carolina lottery winners of $5 million and more could remain anonymous

Sep 1, 2025, 6:30 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Anonymity lottery bill is well on its way to possibly becoming law

By Kate Northrop

North Carolina lawmakers are heavily considering a bill that would allow all lottery winners of $5 million or more to keep their identifying information hidden from the public.

An anonymity lottery bill passed the North Carolina Senate earlier this spring, and with lawmakers set to reconvene the legislative session this fall, it's up to the House to decide next whether it becomes a reality.

Senate Bill 402, sponsored by Senator Ralph Hise, would lower the prize amount threshold for anonymity from $50 million to $5 million and remove the 90-day period of privacy to grant anonymity indefinitely. Only government entities such as the North Carolina Department of Revenue and the IRS would have access to winners' identifying information for tax purposes, debt collection, and legal proceedings. Additionally, the tax authorities of the winner's state of residence would have access if the winner lives outside North Carolina.

The law would allow lottery winners of $5 million or more to request that their identifying information be exempt from public disclosure, which would prohibit the North Carolina Lottery from releasing the names of those winners to the media, general public, or through public records requests.

It originally stipulated a $1 million threshold, but the North Carolina Lottery Commission requested that it be amended to $5 million since they "use prize winners as advertising, and those kinds of things, to try to show people that somebody actually can win," Hise clarified during a committee meeting in April.

Hise contended that lottery winners should be entitled to privacy, not "friends and family coming out of the woodwork and mak[ing] requests."

"This bill actually started for me with a conversation with someone who was describing the last five years as having an 'unfortunate experience' of buying a scratcher that resulted in a $5 million prize," Hise said during the meeting.

The conversation was with a lottery winner who won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket and filed restraining orders for protection against harassment. After claiming the prize, he recalled, the winner was bombarded with visits from individuals who routinely showed up at the winner's door to pitch investment opportunities.

"And that's just not the experience we're trying to put together for someone who wins the lottery in North Carolina, but it's the realit[y] of where we are, and this [bill] will allow them to avoid that," Hise expressed.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, there were four wins of at least $5 million and 75 wins of at least $1 million in Fiscal Year 2024.

The North Carolina Senate passed SB 402 on May 1 and was sent to the House on May 5. It will need to undergo review in committee hearings and must pass on second and third readings on the House floor before it makes its way to Governor Josh Stein's desk for final approval.

Should the House make any changes to the bill, it would need to return to the Senate for consensus, or a conference committee could work out the differences.

The North Carolina legislature is currently in recess, with the 2025-2026 legislative session having ended on Aug. 28. However, the bill will have another opportunity for action when the legislature reconvenes on Sept. 22.

The bill's chances may largely depend on whether the House Judiciary 1 Committee chooses to prioritize it based on what other legislative concerns emerge during the fall session.

House Representatives Carolyn G. Logan, Pricey Harrison, Zack Hawkins, and Frances Jackson filed a similar bill, House Bill 401, which would grant total anonymity to all lottery winners of any prize amount. It passed the first reading in March but has since not seen any movement.