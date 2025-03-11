New York Senate passes bill allowing lottery winners to claim prizes anonymously

Anonymous claims may be in the cards for New Yorkers
By Kate Northrop
A bill allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous when claiming prizes passed in the Senate, bringing total player privacy one step closer for New Yorkers.
In February, a bill granting full anonymity to lottery winners passed with little pushback in the Senate, teasing the real possibility that New York players might no longer have to reveal their identities when claiming prizes in the future.
On Feb. 25, 2025, the Senate voted 59-2 to pass Senate Bill S2613 in the current New York Legislative Session. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., stipulates that the New York Lottery would not be allowed to publicly disclose the name, address, or other identifying information of any ticketholder. Additionally, a lottery winner would not be required to participate in any public actions, such as photos or press releases, unless the winner gives consent.
"The idea is you should be able to opt in if you want your name or face known... if not, you should remain safely anonymous," Addabbo Jr. told Newsday. "It's not just the winner, it's the family that's in jeopardy from it too."
The New York State Senate bill database cites "violent crime," murder, and fraud as the most dangerous risks lottery winners inherit when publicly collecting prizes.
"There have been incidences of violent crime, including murder against several winners of large lottery prizes," bill details say. "In addition, many have been victims of fraud and abuse [from] illicit firms that advertise as wealth managers or financial planners."
Despite the overwhelming majority vote, not all agree that lottery winners should be able to hide their identities.
"The lottery's a public entity," State Senator Joseph Griffo, who voted against the bill, told Newsday. "I think at some point in time, there is a public right and recognition to know who won."
In 2018, a similar bill passed Legislature, but it was vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said that identifying winners serves a public purpose, including ensuring the public the games are trustworthy.
"The presentation and sharing of certain information provides comfort to the general public that there was an actual winner, and the state was not simply adding all the money to its own coffers," Cuomo had written in his veto message at the time.
Cuomo added that individuals who wish to keep their name and information out of the public view have created LLCs to collect their winnings on their behalf.
There is a similar, if not identical, bill circulating in the Assembly, sponsored by State Representative Carrie Woerner. She believes there will not be much opposition to the bill, and with a new Governor at the helm, there may be a different outcome should it pass the Assembly and land on Governor Kathy Hochul's desk.
"I think giving them [winners] the ability to make the decision to protect their identity so they're not targeted is a good thing to do — is a common sense thing to do," Woerner told reporters.
Senate Bill S2613 was delivered to the Assembly and referred to the Committee on Ways and Means on Feb. 25. The Assembly Bill A6555 was referred to the Racing and Wagering Committee for review before it potentially makes its way to the Assembly floor.
Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state list of lottery privacy laws throughout the United States and several other countries.
Congrats to the lottery players of NY. I truly hope your leadership passes the bill. Kudos to Sen. Addabbo. Rep. Woerner is absolutely correct, it is a common sense thing to do. As far as your esteemed Gov. is concerned in signing ? That maybe a stretch in wanting folks protected. Best of luck.
Hope this passes. It seems like the increasing trend for states to change to some degree of anonymity really slowed down during covid and the past few years.
Thank goodness, now I'll increase my Lotto and Mega Million bets by 20%.
Last thing I need is a line of people at my front door after winning big LOL. Don't get me wrong of course I will help those in need.
would be curious to see this pass
Good idea for thoes with problems winning and spending . But this is not for me because if l win l will give away $30,000,000 first year each will get $20,000 each on my Facebook. But there is one catch $13,000,000 and $19,000 give tax limit exemption expires this year unless Congress extends it. So for me to give away $30,000,000 means l must win Powerball or Mega Millions before 12 midnight 2025. 😀😇 At $20,000 per person l can give up to 1500 people but some people will get 1X or 2X or 3X or 5X or 10X or 20X or even 25X. Also 25X means 25 times $20,000 about $500,000 that is each to my two Ex wives and three Ex fiancee. My New fiancee will get only $5million unless we get married then $10 million if we have kids add $5 million for each lol 😆 Only five Random people on lottery post will get 1X each l already made my pick lol 😝
Good for New Yorkers if this passes. Every state should allow anonymity. Are you listening, California?
As a NY resident, I really hope it passes this time. Perhaps, there is a financial incentive for the NY lottery especially when one considers the possibility that NY state probably loses a non-negligible number of lottery players to NJ purely due to the possibility of anonymous claims in NJ.
If the governor does not sign the bill, we all know what the governor would be lacking 🤣🤣🤣🤣
keep positive and I'm still surprised that VA became an anonymous state
Count me in Powerball765 l really need $20,000 for my vacation to Las Vegas and Hawaii will pray for you
This is common sense and should exist in all states that do not already have this law. People become victims when win, especially a large amount. Who wants people showing up at their door and calling them begging for money.
There must be some other way to verify the money is actually being won & distributed. A government agency or some type of oversight.
"Cuomo added that individuals who wish to keep their name and information out of the public view have created LLCs to collect their winnings on their behalf. "
What always puzzled me about that is that he basically said "you can already do it, but we don't want to make it easy enough for the stupid people to do it." There are plenty of good reasons to use an LLC anyway, but allowing anonymity could still simplify the process and potentially let you get the ball rolling a bit sooner.
"But there is one catch "
Bummer. Winning a jackpot is easy enough so you've only got the one problem to worry about, and getting rid of the estate tax has always been a republican wet dream so what are the chances it doesn't get renewed while they've got the majority and the current president is one of the few people that would pay an estate tax? That means you should be handing out piles of cash in no time.
"Who wants people showing up at their door "
Most winners are their own worst enemies. If you win several million bucks and knowing your name lets people find your door that's a you problem not a lottery publicity problem.
"There must be some other way to verify the money is actually being won & distributed "
How about common sense? Nothing will convince the tin foil hat brigade but rigging the lottery on an institutional scale simply doesn't make sense. No sensible person is going to risk a cash cow that's worth tens of billions of dollars, and even if they wanted to it would take a conspiracy almost as implausible as a James Bond villain with a bunch of henchmen hiding under a volcano.
VA is NOT entirely an anonymous state. A winner has to be revealed if their winnings are 10 million dollars or less. Currently VA lawmakers will be voting to make VA a fully anonymous state like Maryland
I agree about people showing up at your door and likely sending letters demanding money. That is not a YOU problem. That is a greed and entitlement problem of people who did not win a fortune. We have seen evidence of this greed more than once with big jp winners.
Some people can be jealous if you buy a new car. I never understood the jealousy thing.