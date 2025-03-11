New York Senate passes bill allowing lottery winners to claim prizes anonymously

Mar 11, 2025, 9:41 am (18 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Anonymous claims may be in the cards for New Yorkers

By Kate Northrop

A bill allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous when claiming prizes passed in the Senate, bringing total player privacy one step closer for New Yorkers.

In February, a bill granting full anonymity to lottery winners passed with little pushback in the Senate, teasing the real possibility that New York players might no longer have to reveal their identities when claiming prizes in the future.

On Feb. 25, 2025, the Senate voted 59-2 to pass Senate Bill S2613 in the current New York Legislative Session. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., stipulates that the New York Lottery would not be allowed to publicly disclose the name, address, or other identifying information of any ticketholder. Additionally, a lottery winner would not be required to participate in any public actions, such as photos or press releases, unless the winner gives consent.

"The idea is you should be able to opt in if you want your name or face known... if not, you should remain safely anonymous," Addabbo Jr. told Newsday. "It's not just the winner, it's the family that's in jeopardy from it too."

The New York State Senate bill database cites "violent crime," murder, and fraud as the most dangerous risks lottery winners inherit when publicly collecting prizes.

"There have been incidences of violent crime, including murder against several winners of large lottery prizes," bill details say. "In addition, many have been victims of fraud and abuse [from] illicit firms that advertise as wealth managers or financial planners."

Despite the overwhelming majority vote, not all agree that lottery winners should be able to hide their identities.

"The lottery's a public entity," State Senator Joseph Griffo, who voted against the bill, told Newsday. "I think at some point in time, there is a public right and recognition to know who won."

In 2018, a similar bill passed Legislature, but it was vetoed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said that identifying winners serves a public purpose, including ensuring the public the games are trustworthy.

"The presentation and sharing of certain information provides comfort to the general public that there was an actual winner, and the state was not simply adding all the money to its own coffers," Cuomo had written in his veto message at the time.

Cuomo added that individuals who wish to keep their name and information out of the public view have created LLCs to collect their winnings on their behalf.

There is a similar, if not identical, bill circulating in the Assembly, sponsored by State Representative Carrie Woerner. She believes there will not be much opposition to the bill, and with a new Governor at the helm, there may be a different outcome should it pass the Assembly and land on Governor Kathy Hochul's desk.

"I think giving them [winners] the ability to make the decision to protect their identity so they're not targeted is a good thing to do — is a common sense thing to do," Woerner told reporters.

Senate Bill S2613 was delivered to the Assembly and referred to the Committee on Ways and Means on Feb. 25. The Assembly Bill A6555 was referred to the Racing and Wagering Committee for review before it potentially makes its way to the Assembly floor.

Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state list of lottery privacy laws throughout the United States and several other countries.