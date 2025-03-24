Oregon legislators push bill to ban sale of winning lottery tickets and allow anonymous claims

Two-in-one bill tackles tax evasion and lottery winner privacy
By Kate Northrop
A big lottery bill that simultaneously aims to crack down on tax evasion and enforce lottery winner privacy passed with flying colors in the Oregon House of Representatives last week.
Lawmakers are looking to make some significant changes to the Oregon Lottery this legislative session that will significantly impact players claiming prizes.
On March 17, the Oregon House of Representatives passed House Bill 3115 by a vote of 52-1, bringing player anonymity one step closer to Oregon lottery players.
According to the bill, the name and address of a prize winner would be exempt from disclosure under Oregon State Law. The Oregon Lottery or commission would need written permission from the winner in order to disclose their personal information.
Surprisingly, the potential for anonymity is not the main focus of the bill. In fact, it received several opposing written testimonies from Oregon residents for its crackdown on ticket reselling.
Ticket reselling occurs when a winner of a big prize is approached by another individual looking to purchase their winning ticket at a discounted value, coining the term, "discounting." The discounter will offer a price lower than the full value of the ticket, and in return, the winner receives cash for the ticket right away. It's a tradeoff that many players are willing to accept since it often means not having to travel several hours to a claims office, not risking losing the ticket in the mail, hiding their identity, or not waiting several weeks for the payout.
Meanwhile, the discounter will claim the prize with the Lottery, taking in a profit.
The problematic behavior, legislators argue, is that the practice enables tax evasion. Oregon residents who owe debts or child support will turn to discounters to avoid having these debts deducted from their prize, in addition to the tax already applied to winnings. It's a win-win situation for the actual winner and discounter, if this situation applies.
Selling or transferring the ownership of lottery tickets is not explicitly illegal in Oregon, but state legislators are not too keen on letting it go on any further.
Since buying a lottery ticket is, for the most part, anonymous, it's impossible to estimate lost tax revenues, the Oregon Department of Revenue said.
"We don't love it," Lottery Senior Manager of Communications and Policy Matt Shelby told The Oregonian. "We don't even like it. But how do you curb it?"
Other states have experienced their fair share of the practice. In 2023, a father and son duo were sentenced to five and four years, respectively, for carrying out a decade-long discounting scheme that cheated the IRS out of over $6 million by claiming false gambling losses.
Prior to the sentencing, the Massachusetts Lottery enforced one of its policies that suspends players who win with a frequency deemed "factually or statistically improbable" and barred the family from cashing in anymore tickets.
United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins made an example of the family to highlight what would happen to those looking to cheat the system and take "millions of hard-earned taxpayers' dollars."
But many Oregonians are not too keen on the idea of tightening restrictions on ticket reselling. In fact, it's a practice that some have turned into a long-running and profitable business model.
Max McNamar is one such individual. He's raked in over $4 million in winnings, having claimed nearly 1,600 winning tickets valued at $600 or more, The Oregonian learned in conversation with him. Rather than a schemer, he considers himself a "businessman" and a "broker."
The 74-year-old regularly advertises his services, handing out cards to bartenders and individuals promoting immediate cash for a winning ticket. He offers 70 cents on the dollar, higher than local pawnshops he says typically pay 60 cents on the dollar, he told the newspaper.
Players have sold him winning tickets for a variety of reasons, McNamar said in his interview. In his previous experiences, they've done it to avoid taxes, they have no identification, they don't have a primary address, they don't have transportation to get to a claims office, they don't want their spouse to know about the winnings, or they want immediate cash to continue gambling.
In his view, the state should not be deducting additional taxes from a full prize considering revenue it already takes in from ticket sales, as well as losses players incur on losing tickets before finally winning big.
It's an opinion that several other Oregon residents agree with, evidenced by written testimony House Bill 3115 received during the House Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection public hearing in January.
One resident, Erik B., argued that imposing restrictions on selling a ticket creates an additional headache for players who live nowhere near a Lottery office.
"I oppose this measure because it should not be a crime to sell a piece of paper that is worth money to someone who wants to take responsibility for said piece of paper," Erik wrote in his submission. "From Medford it is an 8-hour plus round trip to the closest lottery office. They're open Monday through Friday only, so for 94% of people, they have to take a day off of work, if they can at all, to go up to the lottery office."
"Lottery winnings are property of the winner," Catherine Binkley said, who also opposed House Bill 3115. "Just as one has the right to sell any other form of personal property, the same should remain the same for lottery tickets as personal property."
After the bill officially passed in the House, it moved on to the Senate, where it had its first reading on Tuesday. It was referred to the House Committee on Labor and Business. Should the bill pass, it would be illegal to sell, offer to sell, purchase, or offer to purchase a winning ticket or share for another person for compensation.
Boy once that headline gets out there I can see all the backlash from "banning the sale of winning lottery tickets"
At any rate it seems that law would only be valid in Oregon? This would create a major loophole in that you could take your tickets to a neighboring state and sell them there? (obviously to people who would cash them in Oregon)
Spaghetti logic at it's finest?
The ticket would still have to be cashed in Oregon (the legal nexus) so still a likely violation of the proposed law. I am sure winners will be asked if they purchased the ticket.
I get the argument for and against the sale of winning tickets.
I feel like it depends with the motive.
It makes sense to me to sell if the issue is the distance to the claim office and the lack of transportation.
I would be a very unhappy child if my parent did that to avoid paying my child support - that right there is an evil motive.
Of course they purchased the ticket! Some tickets may be comped in promotions but, yes, generally that is how people get lottery tickets...they purchase them!
? I was referring to the legal nexus-connection to still enforce the proposed law in your scenario (selling the ticket out of state) . The ticket has to be claimed in Oregon.
Most lotteries allow you to mail winning tickets, so you have an option if the headquarters is far away. Mail can be insured too, so no issues there.
I personally don't think any lottery should allow the resale of winners, because it mainly allows winners to avoid paying back child support and taxes.
Edit: Regarding the mailing of winning tickets, there was even a case back in 2001 — before Lottery Post started its news section — when the winner of a $46 million Big Game jackpot in New Jersey claimed it through the mail. It was received after the expiration, but because he dropped it in a mail box before the expiration, he was awarded the prize. https://www.lotterypost.com/thread/57074
You can also see the brief news and small photo of the winner in the USA Mega archive page for June, 2001. Click the link and then scroll down to June 15th. https://www.usamega.com/news/2001/6
I totally get the option to mail in the winning checks. Some people do it and some may not be trusting enough.
There have also been cases of mail theft by the postal workers.
Last week a postal worker in Washington was found guilty of stealing 1.6M in checks and such.
I feel the motive to avoid paying debt and child support would be a valid reason to enforce the law.
However, the tax avoidance argument does not make sense for me. Whoever ultimately claims the ticket would have to pay taxes on it, there is no way around that.
The tax code is intricate. Just like in Massachusetts, where there have been scandals about retailers who buy winning tickets from customers and then cash them themselves, this method opens doors to cheating their way out of taxes. I'm not going to get into a detailed tax discussion, but the fact is that players are reselling their winners to avoid taxes, and it's wrong. Everyone should pay their fair share, right?
Paying someone $ under the table is a criminal act
Tax avoidance is also specifically against the law.
So both parties are in violation of the law.
I agree everyone should pay their fair share of taxes.
I have watched enough documentaries on how big corporates avoid paying taxes through shell companies, off shore accounts, tax havens and imaginary losses.
If you and I are paying more taxes than our tech billionaires because they can use the same tax code to their advantage - that doesn't make me a happy tax payer 🤣🤣
"The problematic behavior, legislators argue, is that the practice enables tax evasion."
How the Oregon Lottery processes prizes over $600 must be very different than in the states where I collected winnings requiring a W2-G. The individual state tax agencies and the IRS have copies so even if a person doesn't report the winnings, they will eventually hear from tax agencies.
According the Oregon Revenue site, "Owing money to the government can be frightening, but we're here to help you. Even if you're unable to pay your entire balance, you should pay what you can until you receive a bill from us. We offer payment plans up to 36 months, visit Revenue Online to set up a payment plan". Maybe someone from Oregon will tell us if this bill passes, will someone unable to pay their Oregon tax bill be charged with tax evasion?
Have no idea how they can enforce it without requiring two forms of valid ID to simply purchase a lottery ticket and doubt the legislators do either. Will Oregon Lottery players be required to prove they gave scratch-off tickets to grandpa as a gift to avoid being charged with tax evasion?
oregon lottery has only two claim offices, and both are a stone's throw from portland way over in the northwest corner. if they don't want players outside the northwest corner of the state to sell their winning tickets, maybe they should open up another claim center in bend or klamath falls or grants pass. washington state has 6 claim centers and they had the sense to spread them out a little bit.
Michigan has only Lansing for tickets over 99,999. You can cash up to 10 tickets worth up to $99,999 a piece at cashing centers here the last I understood.
This leads a lot of people to buy multiple Fantasy 5 tickets with the same numbers so each ticket will be under 99,999 each if the numbers hit.
Is there a list that someone compiled of the various state cashing centers/policies?
you have to go on each state's lottery website to find where the claim centers are. i wonder if that's something todd and the gang could put somewhere on lotterypost. on the topic of west coast state lotter claim centers, i looked at the claim centers for california and they have a map of them
https://www.calottery.com/en/about-us/district-offices
they got 9 and they're kind of clustered in the major population centers, but not it's not as bad as oregon.