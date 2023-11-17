$1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery winner suing mother of his child for revealing win to family

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 am (147 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Anonymity might not last for billion-dollar jackpot winner

By Kate Northrop

The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is suing the mother of his child for allegedly telling his family about the lottery win.

An anonymous Maine man who won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is accusing the mother of his child of blabbing about his win and is taking legal action in retaliation.

In February, one lucky winner stepped forward to claim the then-fourth-largest lottery jackpot in history (it is currently the sixth-largest) from the Mega Millions drawing on Jan., 13, 2023. He opted for the one-time lump sum payment of $723.56 million and would have received just over $404 million after taxes.

Since he had the option of claiming the winnings under a trust to keep his identity hidden, it was fairly certain that we would never know who he is.

However, that might very well change. Now, he's accusing the mother of his child of letting news of the win slip to his own parents, and depending on how tightly their lips are sealed, it remains to be seen whether the game of telephone has taken off in full swing.

Named only as "John Doe" in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, he is seeking damages from the woman, known as "Sara Smith," for revealing the win and potentially jeopardizing his public identity and safety.

On Feb. 8, two weeks before he claimed the prize, "Sara" signed an NDA saying that she must keep the jackpot win a secret until their daughter comes of age on June 1, 2032 to "avoid irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover" his identity, physical location, assets, and their daughter. In exchange, "John" agreed to provide her with support and ongoing security resources.

Documents state that a breach of the NDA would entitle "John" to "legal and equitable relief... without the requirement or necessity of proving actual damages." This could include monetary damages and the cost of attorney fees and expenses accrued by "John" following a breach.

Should "Sara" violate the NDA, whether by accident or deliberately, her contract required that she disclose the breach to "John." She did not divulge the violation to him after allegedly revealing the win to his father and stepmother over the phone. His sister then discovered the news through the grapevine, and it's possible more people know.

Documents say that the unauthorized disclosure of the news resulted in "John" suffering "irreparable injury," and that "there is immediate and imminent danger that 'John Doe' will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law."

The winner's lawsuit demands that she reveal every single person she's told and that she pay a $100,000 fine for every time she broke the NDA in addition to attorney fees and court costs incurred.

"I understand why someone would want to remain anonymous with this kind of money," a representative said on behalf of the winner while claiming the prize in February. "We wish them well and hope they do good things with it."