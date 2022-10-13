Michigan man wins $5.42M lottery jackpot with online purchase

Oct 13, 2022, 3:40 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan man from Wayne County had a little extra money to spend and now he has a lot more as he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot after buying a lottery ticket online recently.

The winner matched all six numbers drawn — 2, 5, 14, 30, 32, and 42 — for the Sept. 28 drawing to win the grand prize.

The 69-year-old winner — who chose to remain anonymous — bought his ticket on the Michigan Lottery website. The winning ticket represents the second largest prize ever won by a player who bought tickets online, trailing only two other players who brought home $5.75 million grand prizes playing the Lucky for Life game.

"I like playing online and had about $280 in my account from a recent win," said the winner. "I hadn't played the Lotto 47 game in a while, so I decided to buy 15 tickets.

"The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the Lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn't say how much. I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn't stopped!"

The man visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his prize. He elected to receive the money as a one-time lump-sum payment of about $3.8 million rather than the annuity. With his winnings he plans on paying bills and saving the remainder.

"We certainly weren't struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won't have to worry about money in our retirement," said the winner.

The last players from Michigan to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot is the Wolverine FLL lottery club which claimed a $1.05 billion jackpot in March 2021. With their winnings, the group plans to give back to the community.

And while they were lucky winners, it's smart for players to check their tickets immediately as a winner worth $1 million sold in Warren last year went unclaimed. The money instead went to the state's School Aid Fund.

