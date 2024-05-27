Online ticket wins $7.19 million Lotto 47 jackpot, largest online prize in Michigan

May 27, 2024, 8:43 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

New state lottery record

By Kate Northrop

One Michigan player won a $7.19 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought online, breaking the state record for the largest lottery prize won online.

On the eve of Wed., May 22, 2024, someone matched all six numbers in the Lotto 47 drawing, which were 22, 24, 26, 40, 41, and 44, to win the jackpot.

"Congratulations to the lucky Michigan Lottery player who made history last night winning a $7.19 million Lotto 47 jackpot, with a ticket bought online," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "The Lottery's online game portfolio gives Michiganders the chance to win huge jackpot prizes with tools that promote responsible play while supporting public schools. This is a huge win for the lucky player and the Michigan Lottery's industry-leading online game platform."

The previous record for the largest prize won online in Michigan was $5.75 million, a Lucky for Life prize won back-to-back in February and March 2021 by two players.

This is also the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2024, the Lottery said. The first win took place on Jan. 21, when a ticket bought in Cadillac won a $4.37 million jackpot, and the second win occurred on Jan. 31, when a ticket bought in Sparta won a $1.1 million jackpot. Both prizes have been claimed.

The Lottery recommends that the winner of this record-breaking prize contact their Player Relations division to set up an appointment to claim the $7.19 million jackpot. Players holding winning Lotto 47 tickets have one year from the date of the draw to claim prizes.

In addition to Lotto 47, the Michigan Lottery also offers online purchases of Fantasy 5, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball.

The Lotto 47 jackpot currently stands at $1.05 million for the next drawing on Wed., May 29. Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each.

