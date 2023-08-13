Michigan man wins record $503,254 Club Keno prize

Aug 13, 2023, 3:16 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lucky player wins second big Club Keno prize and makes history while he's at it

By Kate Northrop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan lottery player won his second big Club Keno jackpot and set the new record for the highest prize won in the game at $503,254 while doing so.

Dan Housler, of Portage, made Michigan Lottery history and established a new personal best at Club Keno when he won a record-setting $503,254 jackpot.

Club Keno is an in-state draw game that draws 20 numbers from 1 to 80 in drawings that occur every few minutes. Players may wager different amounts starting at $1 and up to $20 per draw and select their desired game type, whether that's playing a certain number of "spots" in an attempt to match one numbers or up to ten numbers.

"The Jack" is a Club Keno add-on that can be added to a player's wager for an extra $1. Choosing the add-on gives the player eight Quick Pick numbers to match the drawn Club Keno numbers for a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot.

Housler normally plays The Jack when the progressive jackpot reaches a certain amount, and this is not the first time it's paid off for him.

"I play Club Keno The Jack when the prize gets to around $100,000," he told the Michigan Lottery. "I have been lucky in the past and won a $239,074 prize a few years ago."

Earlier this month, Housler bought a few Club Keno tickets at Fletcher's Pub on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo.

"I bought my ticket and went home from Fletcher's," he recounted. "When I got there, I checked my wife's tickets and mine. On my third ticket, the confetti flew on the app screen and the prize appeared on the screen. I was so surprised. I've never seen this much money at once in my life."

That lucky ticket, containing the numbers 8, 39, 48, 51, 65, 66, 70, and 71, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 2230786. He had beaten out the previous The Jack record of $463,361, which was set by a ticket purchased at Red's Sports Bar and Grill in Middleville in October 2020.

With his second The Jack prize, he plans on putting it toward his retirement.

"Winning this at my age means I can pay some bills and set myself up for a comfortable retirement," the 62-year-old said.

Club Keno is available to play at 10,500 Lottery retailers across Michigan. Drawings take place every three and a half minutes.