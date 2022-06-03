Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in a month

Winner finds a lucky spot — both winning tickets purchased at the same retailer

By Kate Northrop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan Lottery player is over a million dollars richer after winning not one, but two jackpots in just one month.

It takes some people decades to win their first major lottery prize, and it took less than a month for an anonymous Michigan man to win two jackpots.

The Allegan County resident's most recent win came from a Fast Cash progressive jackpot game he bought at Main Street Pub on West Mian Street in Kalamazoo.

"I was at the bar and my friend told me I should buy a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was so high and 'someone was bound to win it soon,'" the 33-year-old told the Lottery. "I decided to purchase a few and looked them over right away."

He purchased a $20 ticket from the "Jumbo Jackpot Slots" game from the Fast Cash family of games, in which players can instantly find out whether they've won a prize as soon as the ticket prints.

As the game goes, it didn't take long for the bargoer to figure out he was incredibly lucky.

"When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the Lottery app," he recalled. "When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: 'You're not going to believe this!' I was speechless."

It turns out his friend was right to convince him to buy a ticket. He had won the $1.02 million progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Upon visiting Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his second big prize of the month, he revealed that he plans to invest his winnings.

"Winning this prize is life changing," he said. "It will allow me to do things that would not have been possible otherwise."

On April 20, the same player had won a different jackpot, a $95,231 Club Keno prize. Main Street Pub seems to be a lucky spot for him — that's where he bought that winning ticket as well.

The Michigan Lottery's Fast Cash games are available from terminals at Lottery retailers, with ticket prices ranging from $2 up to $20 per play.