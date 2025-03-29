Michigan man invests Daily 3 lottery winnings and scoops record $2.29 million Fast Cash jackpot

Mar 29, 2025, 9:46 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Having the guts to play on instead of walking away

By Kate Northrop

OWOSSO, Mich. — A Michigan man who won big in Daily 3 decided to reinvest a chunk of his prize into a Fast Cash ticket and ended up winning a record-breaking $2.39 million jackpot.

One Michigan player decided to keep playing the lottery with the winnings he received in a big Daily 3 payout, and it paid off handsomely.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, said he had pulled off a great win with a number combination consisting of the same three digits, also called a "triple."

"I played 6-6-6 on a couple of Daily 3 tickets and won big," the lucky player told the Michigan Lottery. "I decided to take $100 of my winnings and buy some Fast Cash tickets because the jackpot was so huge."

He purchased "Jackpot Slots Millionaire" Fast Cash tickets at $30 each while at King's Corner Market of Owosso on North Washington Street in Owosso.

"As soon as the clerk handed me the tickets, I ran my eyes over them to see if I had won anything," the winner said to Lottery officials. "I was absolutely shocked to see that I had hit the jackpot for $2.39 million! We started celebrating in the store and then I got to make the best phone call I've ever made to my family and friends to tell them the news! Everyone has been so happy for me and my wife!"

The "Jackpot Slots Millionaire" game pays out 100% of the jackpot plus $1 million. Since the progressive jackpot was at $1.39 million at the time he purchased the ticket, he automatically won a $2.39 million prize.

It sets a new record for the largest Fast Cash prize ever won in the state of Michigan, beating the previous record of $1.84 million in November 2019.

"Winning a $500 prize for matching the Daily 3 is great, but turning that into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash progressive jackpot win is incredible," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Fast Cash games are great for players because they feature exciting prizes and great for retailers because the progressive jackpot attracts players as it grows and grows."

The anonymous winner visited headquarters recently to claim his prize, the Lottery announced on Monday. With his winnings, he'll pay off bills and invest the remainder.