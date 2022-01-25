 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 27, 2022, 5:51 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Michigan woman finds e-mail for $3 million lottery prize in spam folder

Jan 25, 2022, 11:05 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mega MillionsMega Millions: Michigan woman finds e-mail for $3 million lottery prize in spam folderRating:

Check your spam folder!

By Kate Northrop

An email from the Michigan Lottery about a $3 million prize sat in a woman's spam folder, but thankfully she did not mistake it for trash.

Can you imagine accidentally deleting an email from the Lottery alerting you that you won a multi-million-dollar prize? Thanks to the watchful eye of Laura Spears, 55, an email congratulating her on a $3 million prize was rescued from her spam folder.

Spears had entered the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 31, 2021. While no one won the $221 million jackpot, she walked away with a prize worth writing home about.

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," Spears recalled. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize," she continued. "I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email."

As it turns out, Spears had matched all five white balls in the Dec. 31 drawing, which were 2, 5, 30, 46, and 61. Had she had matched the Mega Ball 8, she would have won the $221 million jackpot.

However, she had purchased her ticket online at MichiganLottery.com with the Megaplier option for an extra dollar, multiplying her $1 million prize to $3 million when 3 was drawn as the Megaplier number.

"It's all so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!" Spears exclaimed.

The online player visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her winnings, which Spears said will allow her to retire earlier than she had planned. She also wants to share and enjoy the prize money with her family.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," the winner noted. Other online players might aim to do the same in case they find themselves in a similar situation.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently sits at $396 million for tonight's drawing at 11:00 pm EST. The jackpot was last won on Oct. 22, 2021 by a family in Havasu City, Arizona when it stood at $108 million.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

16 comments. Last comment 20 hours ago by Speler.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
MsBee18
Avatar
Florida
United States
Member #186822
January 2, 2018
427 Posts
Offline

She found the email but did she produce the ticket?

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2802 Posts
    Offline

    She found the email but did she produce the ticket?

    She didn't have to...read the article.   It was a virtual ticket purchased on-line.

     

    Congratulations to her and nice chunk of change.

      Ranett
      Ranett's avatar - NBie0qv

      United States
      Member #201957
      November 3, 2019
      1322 Posts
      Offline

      Great job 👍

       

        Raven62
        Raven62's avatar - binary
        25
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #17842
        June 28, 2005
        150447 Posts
        Online

        Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

        Check Your Junk Mail Folder: You Might be a Winner Too!

        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

        The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

          winsumloosesum
          winsumloosesum's avatar - Lottery-060.jpg
          Philadelpia/Pennsylvania
          United States
          Member #2218
          September 1, 2003
          6702 Posts
          Offline

          Why didn't they send her a certified letter or call her?

          Most emails will go to the spam folder and we end up deleting them all.

          Especially the spam emails that inform you that someone has left you a large sum of money and you need to contact XXX.

          Glad she was able to get he $$$

          Congrats

            kao1632
            Avatar

            New Zealand
            Member #177451
            September 29, 2016
            65 Posts
            Offline

            Personally. in New Zealand, i go to the lottery site after a draw and check to see if I have won anything. I don't wait for an email...

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163182
              January 22, 2015
              2802 Posts
              Offline

              Why didn't they send her a certified letter or call her?

              Most emails will go to the spam folder and we end up deleting them all.

              Especially the spam emails that inform you that someone has left you a large sum of money and you need to contact XXX.

              Glad she was able to get he $$$

              Congrats

              Here we are encouraged to add KLC to your acceptable emails so they do not go to scam.   Never won anymore than $500 playing on-line, but it went through regular email as directed, not Spam.

                Stack47
                Avatar
                Kentucky
                United States
                Member #32651
                February 14, 2006
                9425 Posts
                Offline

                She didn't have to...read the article.   It was a virtual ticket purchased on-line.

                 

                Congratulations to her and nice chunk of change.

                Apparently not many people here live in states where they can play Online or those that do never signed up. In KY they will send conformation of bets and then a notification of any winnings.

                I'd like to hear the payment process from anyone winning over $600 paying Online. Prizes over $25,000 probably require a trip to lottery headquarters, just like in Michigan.

                I do not like broccoli!

                  Artist77
                  Artist77's avatar - batman14

                  United States
                  Member #121739
                  January 16, 2012
                  7839 Posts
                  Offline

                  Why didn't they send her a certified letter or call her?

                  Most emails will go to the spam folder and we end up deleting them all.

                  Especially the spam emails that inform you that someone has left you a large sum of money and you need to contact XXX.

                  Glad she was able to get he $$$

                  Congrats

                  When you log into your online state lottery account, there is a pop up message as well (if you won any amount).

                  His time is up.

                   

                  Foul

                  Job killing

                  Barbarians

                    rdgrnr
                    rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
                    100
                    Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
                    The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennesse (East!)
                    United States
                    Member #73902
                    April 28, 2009
                    15190 Posts
                    Offline

                    My neighbor Virgil McNutt eats Spam with Vinegar.

                    I ain't never tried it my own self.

                      Artist77
                      Artist77's avatar - batman14

                      United States
                      Member #121739
                      January 16, 2012
                      7839 Posts
                      Offline

                      My neighbor Virgil McNutt eats Spam with Vinegar.

                      I ain't never tried it my own self.

                      Lol lol

                      His time is up.

                       

                      Foul

                      Job killing

                      Barbarians

                        Tony Numbers
                        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
                        Bronx ny
                        United States
                        Member #158510
                        August 25, 2014
                        843 Posts
                        Offline

                        How come the news story makes it seem that if she deleted the e mail she would have lost out on the prize. She has an online account and the game was purchased. I'm sure they would have tried to notify her again. Pure media sensationalism!!!

                          dannyct
                          Avatar
                          Northern Beaches
                          Australia
                          Member #187034
                          January 9, 2018
                          174 Posts
                          Offline

                          I play online and I enjoy getting an email stating, You've won a prize on ..... Sign into your account to find out more. Up to now, I have only small amounts, but hopefully one day. At least I can't loose my ticket.

                            Bleudog101
                            Avatar
                            Simpsonville
                            United States
                            Member #163182
                            January 22, 2015
                            2802 Posts
                            Offline

                            Apparently not many people here live in states where they can play Online or those that do never signed up. In KY they will send conformation of bets and then a notification of any winnings.

                            I'd like to hear the payment process from anyone winning over $600 paying Online. Prizes over $25,000 probably require a trip to lottery headquarters, just like in Michigan.

                            Yes, a regular email saying Congratulations you won $____ on such and such a lottery comes.  Something happened on one of my wins and IGT(RI) had to call an outfit that ICR name of in Chicago to get the funds transferred to my bank account.   Then all was good

                             

                            Good point about the $25K wins on a virtual ticket.   They do have several locations throughout the state of KY that will cash up to $25K---though couldn't find it on-line 3 days ago.   The two next city over only cash up to $5K on paper ticket wins.

                            A bank breaking $6 on MM last night, paper ticket!

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page