Pennsylvania Lottery awards its largest online prize ever

One online player wins $4 million in Mega Millions drawing this week

By Kate Northrop

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that it awarded its largest online prize ever to a player residing in Luzerne County.

One lucky player is celebrating behind a screen after scooping up the Lottery's largest online payout at $4 million.

The prize-winning ticket bought for the Mega Millions drawing on Tues., Jan. 18 matched all five white balls drawn, 4, 19, 39, 42, and 52, but missed the Mega Ball 9 that would have won the $347 million jackpot.

However, the player did add the Megaplier option to their ticket for an extra $1, which quadrupled their $1 million prize to $4 million since the multiplier number drawn was 4.

Because no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, the jackpot for the next drawing on Fri., Jan. 21 stands at $376 million, or $256.4 million cash. It's the 39th-largest US lottery jackpot of all time, and the 18th-largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history.

According to the Lottery, more than 35,600 Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the most recent drawing, including more than 8,600 tickets purchased with the Megaplier option.

Pennsylvania players have the ability to purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, and Cash4Life tickets over the web since the Lottery launched PA Lottery online in May 2018. Currently, Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online.

Pennsylvania Lottery players using a desktop computer can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online at the links provided.