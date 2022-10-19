Getting that dough: North Carolina man wins $1 million due to donut craving

Oct 19, 2022, 8:42 pm (3 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Donut even think about your next lottery purchase – just "dough" for it

By Kate Northrop

MIDDLESEX, N.C. — Hole-y moly! A North Carolina man found himself sprinting down the street after he won a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off game (likely burning those calories he had from the donuts he was craving).

Jay Mays of Selma credits his donut craving for getting him out the door and into the store to buy a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million.

There's two things that might send someone sprinting down the street in a fervor – literally the world's greatest donut, and a million dollars. Well, depending on personal tastes, it's likely the latter.

That's what happened when Mays got home from his donut run and scratched off his ticket, which he chucked at his wife before tearing out of the house in a frenzy.

"When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street," Mays told the North Carolina Lottery. "I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street."

It wasn't just the sugary frosting that sweetened the deal for Mays, rather the feeling that he was about to come into a big win sometime soon.

"I've been getting close lately, and I told my wife I was destined to win soon," he said of the a-glazing win.

Mays bought his lucky ticket at the 42 Express Food Mart and Grill on N.C. 42 East in Middlesex.

"Originally I just went to the store to get some doughnuts," he remarked.

The winner visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect his prize as one "hole" lump-sum of $600,000, or $426,063 after taxes. Now that's some dough.

The winning ticket was from the North Carolina Lottery's $10 "Carolina Jackpot" instant game, which launched in June. There are currently two out of five top prizes of $1 million, five out of ten second-tier prizes of $50,000, and 20 out of 50 third-tier prizes of $5,000 left to claim.

Hopeful North Carolina lottery players, donut stop believing in yourself. There's also a second chance drawing you can enter using non-winning "Carolina Jackpot" tickets. Until October 30, players can enter these tickets using their North Carolina Lottery accounts into a drawing for a rolling jackpot, which grows with every entry. The draw date is November 2.

There is also another second chance drawing for a top prize of $200,000, with an entry period and draw time that is scheduled to take place after the upcoming one.

Here's to your next sprinkle of luck waiting for you around the corner.