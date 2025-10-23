Washington, D.C. woman makes $2 million lottery claim in thematically appropriate attire

Oct 23, 2025, 9:04 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Player cleverly dons money outfit to conceal identity in winner photo

By Kate Northrop

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C. woman threw on a disguise worthy of a multi-million lottery prize when she visited the DC Lottery to claim her winnings in person.

While shopping at Franklin Liquor & Market on 7th Street Northeast, she decided to purchase a lottery ticket. The ticket she chose was from the DC Lottery's "Extreme 500X Fortune" game, the district's first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket that had launched in April.

The game offered $18 million in total cash prizes at its debut, and this lucky resident instantly became the first winner of the $2 million top prize, the largest prize amount for a scratch-off in DC Lottery history.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, describes herself as "adventure ready" now that she has her check in-hand. Before winning, she was researching retirement options after enjoying her work as a career civil servant for 30 years.

She was decked out in what looks like a boa of paper bills while posing with her check for $2 million, completing the look with a shiny gold hat and dollar sign glasses that helped conceal her face.

"This changes everything!" she exclaimed when Lottery officials asked whether her newly minted millionaire status influences her plans.

She claimed her prize as a one-time payment of $1.52 million rather than receive the full $2 million as annuitized payments over 20 years.

"We love to see our players win life-changing prizes like this, and we could not be happier for our latest big winner," Lottery Executive Director Randy Burnside said in a press release. "The 'Extreme 500X Fortune' offers players some of the best odds of winning a $2 million top prize you will see in the lottery industry (1:227,497.50), and we cannot wait to find out who the next DC Lottery millionaire will be."

The winner claimed the first top prize of $2 million in the $50 "Extreme 500X Fortune" scratch-off game, leaving one more left to win. There are also three out of four second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 13 out of 14 third-tier prizes of $15,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.45.