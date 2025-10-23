USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 11:26 am

You last visited
October 23, 2025, 11:26 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Washington, D.C. woman makes $2 million lottery claim in thematically appropriate attire

Washington, D.C. woman makes $2 million lottery claim in thematically appropriate attire

Oct 23, 2025, 9:04 am (1 comment)

Washington, D.C. Lottery

Player cleverly dons money outfit to conceal identity in winner photo

By Kate Northrop

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Washington, D.C. woman threw on a disguise worthy of a multi-million lottery prize when she visited the DC Lottery to claim her winnings in person.

A Washington, D.C. resident cleverly concealed her identity while claiming her $2 million lottery prize with a thematically appropriate outfit.

While shopping at Franklin Liquor & Market on 7th Street Northeast, she decided to purchase a lottery ticket. The ticket she chose was from the DC Lottery's "Extreme 500X Fortune" game, the district's first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket that had launched in April.

The game offered $18 million in total cash prizes at its debut, and this lucky resident instantly became the first winner of the $2 million top prize, the largest prize amount for a scratch-off in DC Lottery history.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, describes herself as "adventure ready" now that she has her check in-hand. Before winning, she was researching retirement options after enjoying her work as a career civil servant for 30 years.

She was decked out in what looks like a boa of paper bills while posing with her check for $2 million, completing the look with a shiny gold hat and dollar sign glasses that helped conceal her face.

"This changes everything!" she exclaimed when Lottery officials asked whether her newly minted millionaire status influences her plans.

She claimed her prize as a one-time payment of $1.52 million rather than receive the full $2 million as annuitized payments over 20 years.

"We love to see our players win life-changing prizes like this, and we could not be happier for our latest big winner," Lottery Executive Director Randy Burnside said in a press release. "The 'Extreme 500X Fortune' offers players some of the best odds of winning a $2 million top prize you will see in the lottery industry (1:227,497.50), and we cannot wait to find out who the next DC Lottery millionaire will be."

The winner claimed the first top prize of $2 million in the $50 "Extreme 500X Fortune" scratch-off game, leaving one more left to win. There are also three out of four second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 13 out of 14 third-tier prizes of $15,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.45.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Washington, D.C. Lottery Results

District of Columbia Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Maryland "Tank" carves out a $1 million lottery win with pocket knifeSep 3, 2025

Last lottery ticket in the bin awards Ohio man $500,000 prize amid mounting medical billsAug 31, 2025

"Dumb luck": Maryland man wins a second time in one year at the same lottery vending machineAug 23, 2025

Lottery-loving Michigan couple celebrate $2 million win on wedding anniversaryJun 3, 2025

Family calls April Fools on Washington man's $2 million lottery win, but joke's on themApr 18, 2025

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

weird 

DC  Not anonymous/Anonymous possible via a trust or LLC.   Anonymous question is not directly answered on lottery website. "In the District of Columbia, specific lottery winner information is public record." However,  a Powerball Jackpot win was claimed via a LLC in 2009.  Source:  http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/05/04/AR2009050402008.html

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest