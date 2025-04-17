DC Lottery introduces Washington D.C.'s first $50 scratch-off ticket

Apr 17, 2025, 8:23 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Top-dollar ticket in the nation's capital

By Kate Northrop

The DC Lottery launched its first-ever $50 scratch-off ticket this month, raising the bar for the most expensive lottery ticket available in the District.

Lottery players in Washington, D.C. no longer have to drive into Maryland or Virginia to get their hands on a $50 lottery ticket — they can now do so right in the nation's capital.

The "Extreme 500X Fortune" scratch-off game is the DC Lottery's first $50 lottery ticket to land in Washington, D.C. retailers, offering two top prizes of $2 million and $18 million in total prizes.

The lowest prize a player can win is $100 — double the cost of the ticket. Plus, the game offers players entry in a Second Chance contest for another chance at $500,000 in additional prizes.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first $50 scratcher," DC Lottery Director of Marketing Jayre Reaves said in a press release. "This ticket not only represents record-setting winning opportunities but also showcases the high-quality gaming entertainment that our players have come to expect. These potentially life-changing prizes at an innovative price point keep us at the forefront of trends alongside neighboring jurisdictions and lotteries nationwide."

Over the past few years, $50 scratch-off tickets have taken off in several states. The Texas Lottery was the first in the nation to launch a $50 scratch-off in 2007, called "$130 Million Spectacular," and featured over $133 million in prizes with three top prizes of $5 million and six $1 million prizes.

In addition to the two top prizes of $2 million, the DC Lottery's $50 game offers 4 second-tier prizes of $50,000, 14 third-tier prizes of $15,000, and 14 fourth-tier prizes of $5,000. The game is also loaded with $250 and $100 lower-tier prizes.

The $50 "Extreme 500X Fortune" is currently available at licensed Washington, D.C. retailers. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.45.