German man wins €10 million, immediately dumps girlfriend and buys Ferrari

By Kate Northrop

A German man did not hesitate to splurge on his €10 million (US$10.4 million) windfall in the lottery, buying a brand-new sportscar and subsequently dumping his girlfriend.

Kursat "Chico" Yildirim, 42, of Dortmund, Germany, was emboldened by his multi-million lottery win to make some significant life-altering decisions — one of them consisting of a brand-new Ferrari he bought himself for his birthday at €449,618 (US$463,470).

His anonymous ex-girlfriend, 50, was shocked to find out that one of these changes included the termination of their relationship, which she previously felt was only growing stronger since May.

"It's unbelievable how money has changed him," she said to local media. "Chico just called me 'my darling.' We always held hands. He called me and screamed, 'Honey, I'm rich, I'll buy you everything!'"

It then became apparent to her that their relationship had become something along the lines of transactional.

"Later he said he never loved me but wanted to pay me money so I would keep being his girlfriend," she revealed.

She then swore she never wanted to see the lottery winner ever again.

However, Yildirim tried to explain the circumstances, admitting that there was meaningful substance to the relationship despite wanting to move on.

"She's a special woman to me, she's really always been there for me," he reasoned. "But I fell in love with her humanity and warmth, not with her as a woman, I told her so openly."

His former girlfriend bit back by saying it is a "shame that he denies" the two were in a serious relationship.

Prior to winning the lottery, Yildirim was a recovered drug addict and convicted robber. He quit his job as a crane operator at a steel plant once he came into his fortune and was adamant about treating himself to a few luxuries with the money.

"Finally, I can pick up my brand-new Ferrari," he said after the win. "Then I'll invite my best friends to our favorite steak restaurant. And it seems as if I'm about to become the new owner of a fantastic penthouse on the hills of Istanbul. For me, this would be a dream come true."

The motivation for buying the expensive sports car partially came from "all the envious people" jealous of his prize.

Although he was written off by his former flame, Yildirim says that he has garnered a lot of support from other locals and friends.

"Many members of our local Turkish community now consider me a hero," he contended. "I've done a lot of bad things. I've been at the very bottom. Today I'm so sorry about all of that."

Yildirim was previously released early from a 27-month prison sentence for fraud and robbery, which he acknowledged in a description of his upbringing.

"I've always been the misfit of my family," he explained. "So many people have written me off. They said I'm done."