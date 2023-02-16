USA Mega

Canadian lottery player uses Excel spreadsheet to win the lottery

Feb 16, 2023, 6:15 pm (2 comments)

Canada 6/49

Winner credits studying years' worth of data for $118,000 Lotto 6/49 win

By Kate Northrop

LINDSAY, Canada — A Canadian lottery winner says he won the lottery after looking at data of past drawings he compiled on an Excel spreadsheet.

What others might attribute to sheer luck, a lottery winner from Ontario says its thanks to his attention to detail and spreadsheet skills that earned him a $118,000 (US$ 87,666) Lotto 6/49 prize.

Rendall Pennie of Kirkfield is $118,000 richer after dedicating time to figuring out which numbers are the best to play in the lottery.

His strategy might not be the most complicated one, but it certainly involves an extensive collection of lottery results.

"I've been playing Lotto 6/49 since it came out," the construction worker told the Ontario Lottery while collecting his prize. "I put together an Excel sheet with all the winning numbers and analyze the data to pick the most common numbers."

Since Lotto 6/49 launched in 1982, Pennie was potentially working with 41 years' worth of data.

But hearing the "Winner! Gagnant!" sound that plays upon scanning a winning ticket makes all that time and dedication worth it.

"I heard the winning jingle, and I didn't believe it," Pennie related. "I showed my partner, and her eyes opened wide, and she said, 'No way!'"

It's the largest lottery prize Pennie has ever won. As a father and grandfather, he wants to use it in a smart way, including paying off bills, buying new home furniture, and investing the remainder.

"This money is going to do so much for me," he concluded.

The winning numbers in the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 drawing were 4, 17, 21, 22, 31, and 38, with Bonus number 46. Pennie matched five of the regular numbers plus the Bonus number, beating the odds of 1 in 2,330,636, to win the game's second-tier prize.

