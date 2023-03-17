Happy St. Patrick's Day!

May the luck o' the Irish be yours today!
—Lottery Post Staff
Mar 17, 2023, 8:59 am (4 comments)
Lottery Post Staff
Erin Go Bragh!
St. Patrick's Day: observes the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a whole lot of green.
Happy Saint Patrick's Day to everyone.
