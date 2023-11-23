USA Mega

Happy Thanksgiving

Nov 23, 2023, 6:23 am (27 comments)

Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving from the Lottery Post staff!

In our 24th year, we are thankful for all the tremendous support from lottery players around the world, and especially for those who participate in our friendly, unique community.

Have a wonderful day, filled with thoughts of all the things to be thankful for.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

hearsetrax's avatarhearsetrax

DDBagger519

I'm thankful that I haven't won the lottery.  I can't imagine all the stress of managing millions of dollars would bring upon my life.

sully16's avatarsully16

Happy Thanksgiving , I hope your day is filled wih laughter, love ,and the best pie ever. 🦃

konane's avatarkonane

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I hope you all have a wonderful day.

UniverseNumbers's avatarUniverseNumbers

          Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!   

               r/StarWars - Happy Thanksgiving

Pick3master3838's avatarPick3master3838

I gotta work today on Thanksgiving, as an Uber driver. But that's okay, I choose to. Someone has to get those people to their family or friends for the festivities. And with less drivers on the roads, I make bank. Thank you America, for this opportunity.

Litebets27's avatarLitebets27

Happy Thanksgiving to all who will celebrate the holiday. 

Wishing love and peace to those who don't.

LottoBux's avatarLottoBux

Quote: Originally posted by DDBagger519 on Nov 23, 2023

I'm thankful that I haven't won the lottery.  I can't imagine all the stress of managing millions of dollars would bring upon my life.

 So you joined this forum for winning Pick 3 / 4 or 5 ?

I know the odds are better than the big jackpot wins but you could always hire a company/person to help manage your money after a big win.

Happy thanksgiving 2U 

SAJAN123456's avatarSAJAN123456

Happy Thanksgiving

Raven62's avatarRaven62

Best Wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving!

What About You:

JustMaybe

Happy Thanksgiving to all that celebrate the day.

I wish we had a PB or MM drawing today and someone hit the jackpot. The story around the win would be hilarious.

Something like ..... "The dead turkey tried to get away and I chased it all that way to the gas station, then I said, wait a minute, why did the dead turkey lead me to the gas station? That's when I saw the jackpot amount and I bought a ticket with the turkey's birthday dates ......" and on and on 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

 

Have a good one friends and wishing all of us luck who will be playing any form of lottery today.

Rman313's avatarRman313

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!🦃🐓🍰🍽

quicksloth35

https://img.freepik.com/premium-vector/happy-thanksgiving-funny-thanksgiving-turkey-bird_88465-3688.jpg

 

Happy Thanksgiving!

MzDuffleBaglady's avatarMzDuffleBaglady

Happy Thanksgiving - Animated Pictures & E-cards

