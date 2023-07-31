Maryland man hoping for second-chance lottery prize ends up winning $50,000 instead

Jul 31, 2023, 2:35 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lucky player is no stranger to winning second-chance prizes

By Kate Northrop

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man who bought a lottery ticket hoping to enter a second-chance promotion ended up winning a $50,000 top prize from a Corvette-themed scratch-off game.

The winner, who is a cartoon fan and gave himself the nickname "Elmer Fudd" to protect his identity, is no stranger to second-chance promotions. In fact, he's won multiple second-chance prizes over the course of several years.

While running errands, the 73-year-old stopped at Hillandale Beer & Wine on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring to buy beer. That's when he spotted the $5 "Corvette Cash" scratch-off game.

Knowing that the game offered a second-chance promotion, the Takoma Park resident knew he had to grab a ticket. The "Corvette Cash" second-chance promotion offers prizes of up to $150,000 — enough to buy your own Corvette Z06, the Maryland Lottery says.

He scooped up a ticket for himself, checked out, and headed home.

At the very least, "Elmer Fudd" thought, it would be nice to win at least a prize equal to the money he spent, but he quickly realized it was worth much more than $5.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," he told the Lottery. "I was very surprised because I've never won that much money at once. I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me."

It was no trick — he had won the game's $50,000 top prize.

Filled with adrenaline and pure glee, he just had to confirm it to be sure. He raced over to another store near his house to scan the ticket twice to confirm he had indeed won $50,000. When the message on the terminal verified it, he returned home to put the ticket in a safe spot.

"Elmer Fudd" visited Lottery headquarters in Baltimore and told officials that he has no formal plans with the prize because he still cannot believe he won. However, he does know that he will donate most of his winnings to charity.

"When I'm blessed, I bless others," he explained.

He may also invest in himself "in some capacity," perhaps starting a small business.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket is also cashing in on the luck and will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

Following the Montgomery County man's win, there are four out of eight more top prizes of $50,000 left to claim in the $5 "Corvette Cash" game, which launched in April. There are also five out of 12 second-tier prizes of $5,000 and 15 out of 30 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.

Players may enter non-winning "Corvette Cash" tickets in the game's second-chance promotion, which offers a total of four drawings for cash prizes of up to $150,000. There are two drawings remaining. The next one will take place on Aug. 21 for a $10,000 cash prize, and the final drawing is set for Oct. 9 and will offer a $150,000 cash prize. Entries are cumulative.