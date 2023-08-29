USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 2:16 pm

You last visited
August 29, 2023, 2:16 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › North Carolina woman wins largest Keno lottery prize in state history at $168,750

North Carolina woman wins largest Keno lottery prize in state history at $168,750

Aug 29, 2023, 12:28 pm (Post a comment)

North Carolina Lottery

New record to beat in in-state Keno game

By Kate Northrop

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman set a new record for the largest win in the North Carolina Lottery's Carolina Keno game at $168,750.

There's a new record to beat in the Carolina Keno game, with one lucky player setting the bar at a $168,750 win.

Durham resident Tiffany Warner was the one to make Carolina Keno history on Friday afternoon when she bought a multiplier ticket during the final Carolina Keno Bonus hour promotion.

To enter a draw, players choose how many numbers, also called spots, to play, which determines your odds and the prizes you are eligible to win.

Warner played her cards right. She played a 7 Spot game with a $5 ticket, and with a 5X multiplier and a 50% bonus, she ended up matching all seven numbers and emerged from the drawing with a ticket worth a whopping $168,750 prize.

She bought her winning ticket at The House on South Miami Boulevard in Durham on Friday afternoon and visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim her prize. After federal and state taxes, her total take-home was $120,251.

Carolina Keno drawings take place every four minutes and can be watched on the Lottery's website or mobile app. Each play costs $1. Players may wager more to multiply their prize, up to $10 per play. Adding the Multiplier option by doubling the base ticket cost will multiply all prizes won by 10.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

North Carolina Lottery Results

North Carolina Lottery - official site

Related news stories

North Carolina man plays Cash 5 lottery game for the first time, wins $331,792Aug 23, 2023

Michigan man wins record $503,254 Club Keno prizeAug 13, 2023

Lucky number 9: thousands of lottery players win a total of $9.2M with winning numbers 9-9-9-9Aug 26, 2020

Oregon man wins largest Keno 8-Spot prize everApr 5, 2016

N.C. farmer wins record lottery jackpotMar 5, 2013

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest