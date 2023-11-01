Michigan woman scoops $25,000 a year for life after playing Lucky for Life for the first time

Nov 1, 2023, 7:01 pm (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Rounding off October with more beginner's luck

By Kate Northrop

A Michigan woman is proving that it's worth trying new things after winning a $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize while playing the lottery game for the first time.

A Michigan lottery player has a Disney trip in her sights after her first-ever Lucky for Life ticket purchase netted her a $25,000 a year for life prize.

Warren resident Shayla Kauflin, 39, buys her Michigan Lottery tickets online, but this time, she decided she wanted to try something new.

"This ticket was the very first Lucky for Life ticket I have ever bought," Kauflin told the Lottery. "When I was purchasing my Powerball tickets online, I saw the Lucky for Life game listed and thought: 'Why not?' and bought $10 worth of tickets."

While Kauflin slept, little did she know that there was a notification waiting for her the next day, which would eventually alert her that she had had matched all five white balls drawn on Oct. 9th: 9, 13, 17, 30, and 38.

"I logged in to my Lottery account the next day to see if I'd won anything, and when I saw $390,000 pending, I started screaming, crying, and freaking out!" the lucky winner recalled. "I called my husband to tell him how much I'd won, and he was concerned at first because he thought something was wrong."

Her husband, David, learned that it was not a cause for concern at all, rather a cause for celebration. He joined his wife when she went to go collect her prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing.

Kauflin had the option of claiming the prize as an annuity of $25,000 a year for 20 years or for life, whichever is greater, or a $390,000 one-time lump sum payment. She chose the lump sum prize and plans on using the winnings to take her family on a trip to Disney. She'll also invest some of the prize money.

"Winning is indescribable!" she related. "It feels like the weight of the world has been taken off my shoulders. It may not be enough money to change the world, but it's enough money to change my world!"

The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.