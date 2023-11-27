Retailer mistake helps Illinois man win $25,000 a year for life in Michigan Lottery

A retailer's error is a lottery player's happy accident
By Kate Northrop
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A store clerk's error helped an Illinois man land a $25,000 a year for life prize in the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game.
Just as famous painter Bob Ross once said, "we don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents." The same could be said for one Illinois man who ended up winning a $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life prize thanks to one such lottery retailer's happy accident.
Illinois resident Michael Sopejstal, 60, finds himself passing through Michigan to visit his favorite restaurant every few weeks and usually makes it a point to play the Michigan Lottery while he's in the state.
This time, he stopped at the GoLo gas station on West Buffalo Street in New Buffalo for his tickets.
"I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favorite restaurant, and I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I'm here," Sopejstal told the Lottery. "I asked the retailer for a ticket for 10 draws, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw, but I told him I still wanted it."
It didn't occur to Sopejstal that the cashier's mistake might have been a lucky one until he looked at his ticket much later following the Sept. 17 draw. He had matched all five white ball numbers drawn: 11, 15, 17, 24, and 48.
"I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life," he recalled. "I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money and whether I wanted to take the lump sum or annuity option. It was an amazing feeling!"
When the lucky out-of-state winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize, he opted to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of the annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.
With the prize, Sopejstal plans on traveling and saving the remainder.
The odds of winning the second-tier Lucky for Life prize of $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
Lucky for Life drawings take place every day at 10:38 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each. All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Multi-State Lottery Results page.
