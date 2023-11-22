$50 million Lotto Max winner refuses to leave job, says company would suffer without him

Newly minted multimillionaire doesn't want to leave coworkers in the dust
By Kate Northrop
MONTREAL, Canada — After winning a $50 million (US$36.5 million) Lotto Max jackpot, a Quebec man decided he would rather head right back to work than leave his coworkers hanging.
A Canadian man won a $50 million lottery jackpot and said he's going right back to work, even at the risk of skipping a vacation with his family.
On Oct. 6, Pierre Richer became even richer when he matched all seven numbers in that night's Lotto Max draw: 4, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 41. He spent $10 on his lottery ticket while shopping for the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday with his daughter at the Super C supermarket on Champlain Boulevard in Montreal.
It was the day after the drawing when Richer, his spouse, and daughter had discovered he had won $50 million. His daughter had shrieked so loud, the rest of the family thought she had seen a spider.
However, Richer could not have had a more subdued reaction.
"I walked into the room, and they told me [about the win]," the winner said at a press conference. "I said 'OK,' and then walked out."
While many people in their 60's are preparing to head into retirement, Richer was back at work that following Monday at 4:30 in the morning as if nothing notable had happened over the weekend. $50 million might make it tempting to start retirement a little earlier than usual, but the Montreal resident just couldn't fathom quitting his job at the catering company so suddenly.
"I can't leave them alone in the dark," he explained. "Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible. I feel the same. Nothing has changed."
While he seemingly couldn't care less about the newfound wealth, it definitely won't be sitting in his bank account collecting dust. He'll continue showing up to work at 4:30 every morning, but he and his family still have a plan.
"Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation," Richer revealed. "I'm not a person who goes on vacation, so I'll let them go on vacation."
The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a 1% commission of $500,000.
The Lotto Max jackpot currently stands at $40 million for the next drawing on Tues., Nov. 21. Lotto Max drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 pm Eastern Time.
All winning numbers, prizes and odds are published on Lottery Post's Quebec Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
Congratulations on the big win. It does not surprise me that the guy has decided to keep on working despite his big win. Some people feel they have to continue working because they have been doing so for so long, they don't know what else to do. I suppose it is like the self-made millionaires/billionaires who continue to work even after they have made their money.
Then why did he buy 10.00 worth of Lotto tickets then. He is not like a self-made millionaire at all. I am sure the shipping department would operate just fine without this crackpot working there. He is taking a job that someone else could use for one thing.
Congratulations to him and his huge win.
If he thinks he's indispensable he should rethink that train of thought. If anything were to happen to him he'd be replaced quickly.
Congrats to the Winner!
With a Last Name of Richer: It Was Meant To Be!
In the French origin, Richer means "Great One of Power".
Seems to me it's obvious he enjoys his job, the people he works with, and has a sense of responsibility. Can't fault the man for that. Personally, I never had a job that I enjoyed so much that I would stay even after winning a jackpot. But, I imagine he will retire at some point, perhaps after helping to find his replacement.
I can understand loving your job but everyone is replaceable, even CEOs. I think so many people work so much that they fail to develop interests outside of work. These same people have trouble transitioning into retirement. I have so many interests that I would never be bored.
* No big deal. Mick Jagger who's 80 had a heart valve replacement a couple years ago & they still tour. There's no call for the Rolling Stones to disband.
*Rock on Pierre!
You are so correct.
Case in point me getting early retirement from the US Army circa 1997. One E7 whom I did not work for but knew said 'you're going to have trouble in the civilian world'. Told that short person syndrome guy I won't have any problems. He was a very mean type, treated his civilians and Soldiers like crap. Though I don't live near Ft. Knox now, had run into him after he retired. All I can say is Father Time was not kind to him.
The last time I checked, humans die, so when Mr. Richer kicks the bucket the shipping department will wind down, mmh.
The family can go on vacation and he will stay back at work. Wow!!
Why did he cash the ticket. He could have just as easily handed it over to one of his kids since he looks over 50 if he didn't want the money. His workmates are going to resent him. One of them could have had his higher paying job and everyone else would have moved up one slot and one new hire could have made someone's day. But no, he is going to get up at 4:30 which is also suspect as those type of operations are generally 8-5. So he works 6-2 I guess. What does he do now when he gets out of work is what I want to know. He hates being with his family apparently. Doesn't look like a drinker, gamble, golfer or carouser.
He doesn't want to leave just yet. He's happy where he's at.
Then buy the company. Give all the employees a 2000.00 Christmas bonus and they will love him. Now, they are all going to be cracking jokes and some will be making comments and snide remarks for sure. You would think he would be in a higher tax bracket now and that paycheck at work is going to be reduced considerably. But he doesn't care because he won the lottery.
Graveyards are full of indispensable people!
I don't believe the story. Will say this though. People need to learn the correct way of budgeting money especially big wins.