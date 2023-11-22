$50 million Lotto Max winner refuses to leave job, says company would suffer without him

Nov 22, 2023, 8:27 am (31 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Newly minted multimillionaire doesn't want to leave coworkers in the dust

By Kate Northrop

MONTREAL, Canada — After winning a $50 million (US$36.5 million) Lotto Max jackpot, a Quebec man decided he would rather head right back to work than leave his coworkers hanging.

On Oct. 6, Pierre Richer became even richer when he matched all seven numbers in that night's Lotto Max draw: 4, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 41. He spent $10 on his lottery ticket while shopping for the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday with his daughter at the Super C supermarket on Champlain Boulevard in Montreal.

It was the day after the drawing when Richer, his spouse, and daughter had discovered he had won $50 million. His daughter had shrieked so loud, the rest of the family thought she had seen a spider.

However, Richer could not have had a more subdued reaction.

"I walked into the room, and they told me [about the win]," the winner said at a press conference. "I said 'OK,' and then walked out."

While many people in their 60's are preparing to head into retirement, Richer was back at work that following Monday at 4:30 in the morning as if nothing notable had happened over the weekend. $50 million might make it tempting to start retirement a little earlier than usual, but the Montreal resident just couldn't fathom quitting his job at the catering company so suddenly.

"I can't leave them alone in the dark," he explained. "Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible. I feel the same. Nothing has changed."

While he seemingly couldn't care less about the newfound wealth, it definitely won't be sitting in his bank account collecting dust. He'll continue showing up to work at 4:30 every morning, but he and his family still have a plan.

"Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation," Richer revealed. "I'm not a person who goes on vacation, so I'll let them go on vacation."

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a 1% commission of $500,000.

