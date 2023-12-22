Michigan police investigate scammers who spent thousands on lottery tickets with stolen credit cards

Dec 22, 2023, 7:06 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Scam alert for smaller lottery retailers

By Kate Northrop

Police are investigating credit card fraud in which scammers use stolen credit cards and credit card numbers to buy thousands of dollars' worth of lottery tickets in Michigan.

Investigators identified suspects believed to have participated in a fraud ring that buys lottery tickets using stolen credit cards.

Michigan police and detectives are currently investigating credit card and lottery scams occurring in Montcalm County. Over the past two weeks, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office received numerous complaints of frauds and attempted frauds at multiple convenience stores.

Scammers have been visiting these lottery retailers to buy thousands of dollars' worth of scratch-off tickets using stolen credit cards and credit card numbers. They will usually target smaller convenience stores near closing time, county police said.

If the initial transaction is declined, the fraudster will pull up credit card numbers stored on their phones and provide them to the cashier to enter manually. While most transactions are denied, there are still some that have gone through, including one completed transaction for $8,000.

There have been "up to a dozen different numbers" attempted during transactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While nobody has been publicly named as a suspect yet, police have identified two different groups operating in the county, including three suspects from Akron, Ohio. Investigators have confiscated evidence and are in the process of analyzing it.

Police recommended that convenience store personnel positively identify, via a driver's license or State ID card, anyone attempting to make a large dollar amount purchase with credit cards. Customers asking cashiers to manually enter credit card numbers is also a red flag — staff should only use numbers presented on a credit card for large purchases.

The Sheriff's Office urged any convenience stores that have witnessed these types of transactions to contact the Sheriff's Office detective bureau.