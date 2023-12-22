USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 7:43 am

You last visited
December 22, 2023, 7:43 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Michigan police investigate scammers who spent thousands on lottery tickets with stolen credit cards

Michigan police investigate scammers who spent thousands on lottery tickets with stolen credit cards

Dec 22, 2023, 7:06 am (Post a comment)

Scam Alert

Scam alert for smaller lottery retailers

By Kate Northrop

Police are investigating credit card fraud in which scammers use stolen credit cards and credit card numbers to buy thousands of dollars' worth of lottery tickets in Michigan.

Investigators identified suspects believed to have participated in a fraud ring that buys lottery tickets using stolen credit cards.

Michigan police and detectives are currently investigating credit card and lottery scams occurring in Montcalm County. Over the past two weeks, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office received numerous complaints of frauds and attempted frauds at multiple convenience stores.

Scammers have been visiting these lottery retailers to buy thousands of dollars' worth of scratch-off tickets using stolen credit cards and credit card numbers. They will usually target smaller convenience stores near closing time, county police said.

If the initial transaction is declined, the fraudster will pull up credit card numbers stored on their phones and provide them to the cashier to enter manually. While most transactions are denied, there are still some that have gone through, including one completed transaction for $8,000.

There have been "up to a dozen different numbers" attempted during transactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While nobody has been publicly named as a suspect yet, police have identified two different groups operating in the county, including three suspects from Akron, Ohio. Investigators have confiscated evidence and are in the process of analyzing it.

Police recommended that convenience store personnel positively identify, via a driver's license or State ID card, anyone attempting to make a large dollar amount purchase with credit cards. Customers asking cashiers to manually enter credit card numbers is also a red flag — staff should only use numbers presented on a credit card for large purchases.

The Sheriff's Office urged any convenience stores that have witnessed these types of transactions to contact the Sheriff's Office detective bureau.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Michigan Lottery Results

Michigan Lottery - official site

Buy official Fantasy 5 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lotto 47 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lucky for Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Wisconsin woman receives probation for stealing and cashing $25,000 lottery ticketMay 28, 2020

Undercover Kentucky Lottery investigation snares three store employees trying to steal prizesFeb 28, 2019

'It was a horrible, horrible crime that I committed,' Jamaican lottery scammer repentsOct 5, 2018

Michigan man arrested for impersonating lottery worker, stealing ticketsApr 15, 2016

Maryland liquor store owner charged in lottery scamMar 16, 2011

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest