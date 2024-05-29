New Jersey woman to take legal action against Atlantic City casino after being refused $2.5M payout

May 29, 2024, 9:20 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

"What's the use in playing then?"

By Kate Northrop

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — An Atlantic City casino is refusing to pay out a $2.56 million prize to a woman who had appeared to hit the jackpot on a slot machine.

A New Jersey woman is preparing to file claims against an Atlantic City casino and its gaming company, International Game Technology (IGT), after being told that she "won nothing" instead of a $2.56 million jackpot at a slot machine.

Roney Beal, 72, of Shamong Township, went from feeling on top of the world to experiencing instant heartbreak after casino employees told her that she would not be getting a $2.56 million payout due to a mechanical and technical error with the slot machine she played on.

"I was hoping for $1,000, saying, 'Please God let me win,'" Beal told ABC Philadelphia.

In late February of this year, Beal went to Bally's Casino to play the slots. After spending hundreds at a Wheel of Fortune slot machine, one lucky spin, as far as she could tell, was all it took for the machine to show her a seven-figure windfall of $2.56 million.

The wheel landed on the word "Jackpot," accompanied by a dollar sign, followed by an audible "You won" sound.

"And it went off, says, 'you're a winner' and gold coins popped out," Beal recalled. "This very nice guy says, 'Oh my God, you hit, you hit!' He said, 'Lady you're a millionaire.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God!'"

Beal had won a prize worth over $1.2 million but won more since she had also hit the multiplier. At least, that's what the machine was showing her.

She hit the service button on the machine to call for help, and security personnel came over to investigate.

"That's when the sentences came up 'tilted,'" Beal recounted. "When the man came over to talk to me, he said, 'Lady, get it in your head, you won nothing.'"

Casino employees explained to her that the machines had experienced what was called a "reel tilt," a malfunction that occurs when the physical reels on the machine do not match the digital reels in the game's internal system.

After being told that her win didn't count as a result, a Bally's attendant opened the machine and asked her to "spin it off," and she refused.

"He had it rolling real slow," Beal continued. "He had it opened and then he is pushing it."

She watched the attendant pushing different buttons inside the machine, after which he offered her $350 instead, she told ABC Philadelphia.

Mike Di Croce, Beal's attorney, believes that the employee's actions were the same as tampering with evidence of a legitimate win.

"They fooled with the machine before anybody else had the opportunity to take a look at this," Di Croce contended.

Di Croce added that there is a fair case against Bally's and IGT. In 2000, another slot machine player took IGT and New Orleans-based Harrah Casino to court and won for the exact same scenario. IGT argued that the computer system ultimately overrode whatever aesthetic symbols appeared before the player on the slot machine. In the end, IGT was still responsible for paying out a $1.3 million jackpot to the player.

Beal and Di Croce are preparing to take legal action against IGT and Bally's, including an emotional distress claim for $1 million. An IGT spokesperson told Business Insider that IGT was "cooperating with the investigation of this matter."

Bally's is shifting the blame to IGT, saying that the matter of determining a legitimate payout in this circumstance is the sole responsibility of IGT.

"Bally's has no comment on this incident as we're only the casino who houses the machine," a Bally's spokesperson told the New York Post. "IGT handles the payouts and would be best to get a comment from at this time."

Di Croce calls it an excuse.

"Bally's says, 'Come to our casino, play our machines,'" Di Croce told the New York Post. "There's no information that there's a third-party contract. Ultimately, Bally's should be responsible as well. Bally's can't hide behind this other company."

While Beal and Di Croce are busy building a case against IGT and the casino for her $2.56 million prize, she said the ordeal has left her "very anxious." Having suffered a heart attack one year ago, she is "hoping and praying" that she gets the money before she passes.

"I'm upset because I want the money, and I will help people with it," she said in an interview.

She was hoping to use the winnings to buy a trailer for her homeless son, but for now, that possibility remains uncertain.

"Why would I ever go to a casino again in my life? Any casino?" she supposed. "Why, if there is no hope?"