DC woman wins two top prizes in different scratch-off lottery games within four months

Double-lucky winner is "$300,000 richer"

By Kate Northrop

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One lucky Washington, D.C. woman won two top prizes on two different scratch-off tickets four months apart.

Most lottery winners are happy to finally come into their big win after buying scratch-off tickets for years. Fowler did it twice in four months.

Not only that, but she bought the winning tickets at two local retailers located just one block apart from one another.

In February, Fowler won one of the two available $50,000 top prizes in the $5 "Win It All" instant game. On June 4, she found herself back at the Lottery's Prize Center, where she claimed the last remaining $250,000 top prize in the $20 "Nothing But Cash" game.

"I was at the store and started screaming," Fowler recalled to the Lottery. "I couldn't believe it. I had to ask my kids to double-check!"

Both retailers Fowler bought her winning tickets at are located in the Northwest neighborhood of Columbia Heights, just one block apart. She purchased her first $50,000-winning ticket at Harvard Liquors on Sherman Avenue and picked up the second $250,000-winning ticket at the Chevron EC-DC 711 gas station also on Sherman Avenue.

With her winnings totaling $300,000, the twice-lucky winner says she'll buy a new car.

"I'm going to get a car this time," Fowler said when asked what she plans to do with her second prize payout.

The $5 "Win It All" scratch-off game, which launched in January, has one more top prize of $50,000 remaining. It also has one out of three second-tier prizes of $5,000 and three out of four third-tier prizes of $1,000 left to claim. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.98.

All $250,000 top prizes, $25,000 second-tier prizes, and $10,000 third-tier prizes in the $20 "Nothing But Cash" game, which launched in October 2022, have now been claimed. The game is set to retire, with Jan. 17, 2025 being the final day to claim prizes. There are still some lesser prizes as high as $1,000 remaining. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.16.