New Jersey man sentenced to nearly three years in prison for running lottery scheme

Jun 28, 2024, 7:00 am

Your reminder to be on the lookout for fake lottery scams

By Kate Northrop

Earlier this month, a New Jersey man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for conducting a mail fraud scheme that fooled victims into believing they won the lottery.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a New Jersey man was handed a 33-month prison sentence for illegally laundering the proceeds of a mail fraud scheme by way of advertising a false lottery to victims.

In August 2023, Pablo Estrada, 27, of Florence, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to money laundering and admitted that he stole more than $4 million from victims he scammed.

From August 2020 through January 2023, Estrada would send notifications to his victims alerting them that they won large sums of money in a lottery, but that they would be required to pay an advance fee in order to receive the prize.

He deposited the money he received into various bank accounts he specifically maintained for the scheme and then transferred the funds to other personal bank accounts to keep a percentage for himself, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger explained.

This method garnered him over $4 million in stolen funds.

Charged with one count of money laundering, Estrada faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross profits or gross loss, whichever is greatest.

On June 12, 2024, Chief U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb sentenced him to 33 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $4.21 million.