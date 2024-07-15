West Virginia man diagnosed with cancer thankful for $140,001 Ohio Lottery Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Jul 15, 2024, 7:09 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery player crosses border to play the lottery and finds himself luckier than before

By Kate Northrop

BELPRE, Ohio — A West Virginia man who has been battling cancer is thankful for his $140,001 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot prize in the Ohio Lottery, calling the win a "blessing."

The $140,001 Ohio Lottery Rolling Cash 5 jackpot win will greatly help one West Virginia resident, whose newfound windfall will help him and his family amidst a difficult sickness.

Melvin Stubbs III of West Virginia was overjoyed to see his Rolling Cash 5 ticket come up a winner for $140,001.

"I've been so sick, so I had cancer," he told the Ohio Lottery. "I think it's a blessing to win."

Stubbs was spending time with his son on Mon., July 8 when he decided to go purchase a lottery ticket. It's not unusual for him to cross the border into Ohio to play the state lottery there, so he stopped by Peoples News & Book Mart on Washington Boulevard in Belpre to buy a Rolling Cash 5 ticket.

"I just went over the bridge to play my numbers like normal," Stubbs recounted. "Then, when I checked at night, I seen I won."

That night's drawing produced the winning numbers 4, 5, 29, 30, and 31 — the same numbers printed on Stubbs' ticket. It was an incredible sight for the lucky winner, who is excited to put the prize to good use.

"I was pretty happy about it," he continued. "I couldn't sleep that night."

He plans on using the winnings to help his family and is eager to provide some comfort for his wife following a turbulent time in managing his sickness.

"I'm gonna try to save it up and help my wife because I hadn't been able to work a few years," the winner explained.

After federal and state taxes totaling 28%, Stubbs took home $100,800.

Rolling Cash 5 is a daily draw game on Ohio featuring a progressive jackpot that increases based on sales or a minimum of $10,000, whichever is greater. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

