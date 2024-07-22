Virginia woman wins $180,000 in a single Pick 5 drawing

Jul 22, 2024, 7:34 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Six $30,000 prizes in just one day

By Kate Northrop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Buying six tickets for one Pick 5 drawing paid off for one Virginia woman, who ended up winning $180,000 in a single drawing.

One lucky Virginia lottery player turned a $30,000 prize into $180,000 after all six of her tickets came up winners in one Pick 5 drawing.

Latoya Burke presented six winning tickets to the Virginia Lottery, all with the same combination and for the same Pick 5 June 5 Day drawing.

Burke bought her tickets at Tinee Giant convenience store on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake. Each ticket contained the numbers 5-5-5-5-0, and since she placed a 50/50 wager, matching all five numbers in exact order won her a $30,000 prize.

With six tickets valued at $30,000, her grand total came to $180,000 — not bad for just one drawing.

"I checked the numbers, and I was happy," Burke told Lottery officials the day she claimed her prizes.

A 50/50 wager costs $1 and essentially splits a $1 play in half by placing 50 cents on Exact Order and 50 cents on Any Order. If a play purchased with this wager wins in Exact Order, the prize includes payout from the Any Order prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Exact Order on a 50/50 wager are 1 in 100,000.

Pick 5 was launched in Virginia in June 2023 and includes the Fireball feature offered in the Lottery's Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. For an extra $1, players can add the Fireball option to give a ticket's numbers another chance to win a prize.

Pick 5 drawings take place twice a day, first at 1:59 pm Eastern Time and then again at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. The cutoff time for the day drawing occurs daily at 1:53 pm and at 10:45 pm for the night drawing.

All Pick 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.