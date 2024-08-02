Former New Jersey Lottery Executive Director Gloria Decker passes away at 91

Aug 2, 2024, 6:43 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Former Executive paved the way for the lottery world

By Kate Northrop

On Thursday, the New Jersey Lottery published a dedication to the life of former Executive Director Gloria Decker, whose role as a "glass ceiling breaker" in the lottery industry cemented her place in New Jersey history.

On July 23, 2024, the former Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery, Gloria Decker, passed away. The New Jersey Lottery published a statement on her passing, remembering her accomplishments and dedication to the lottery industry and players alike.

Decker served as the Lottery's Executive Director from 1977 to 1982. Her time at the Lottery began in 1974, just three years after lottery tickets went on sale in New Jersey, when she accepted a position as the Executive Director's Deputy for Research and Development.

"The New Jersey Lottery sends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of former Executive Director Gloria A. Decker, who served from 1977 to 1982," the Lottery said in a statement.

She was nominated by Governor Brendon T. Byrne in 1977 to become the fourth Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, a promising signal of what was to come under her leadership.

"She was a trailblazer for lottery development, champion for civic engagement, and 'glass ceiling breaker' who closed her chapter in New Jersey history on July 23, 2024, after a life of intense public service and family devotion," the Lottery continued.

During Decker's time as Executive Director and under her vision, the New Jersey Lottery tripled its growth. Decker championed the televising of drawings five days a week for the Pick-It numbers game, which allowed players to purchase a ticket and watch the drawing later that same day.

She then introduced the Pick 4 draw game, which was also televised and, at that time, drawn weekly. This was the very first time players could select their own numbers and purchase a subscription service, or multi-draw ticket, for up to 30 weeks. The game skyrocketed in popularity and is currently the Lottery's fourth largest producing draw game, the Lottery said in a press release.

We have Decker to thank for the introduction of a Pick 6 game — she was the one to introduce the then-weekly draw game to the industry in the United States. To this day, the game remains a staple in the New Jersey Lottery's game offerings.

"Through these and other efforts, she transformed the industry, paving the path for where it stands today," the Lottery said. "The legacy of Gloria Decker is remembered fondly by former Lottery staff who noted she was hard-working, friendly, and collaborative with colleagues. Those who worked with her remember her as a good person who truly had the best interest of the Lottery always front of mind."