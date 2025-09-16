New Jersey Lottery aims to further relax administrative regulations on courier services

Sep 16, 2025, 7:19 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

New Jersey continues welcoming approach while other states remain skeptical

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced another proposal that would further relax the administrative burden on regulating and overseeing courier services in the state.

On Monday, the New Jersey Lottery proposed an additional rule change that would further "streamline" its oversight of courier services and reduce the administrative burden on both ends, reinforcing their stance on allowing couriers to operate smoothly in the Garden State.

While other states ban or consider pushing out lottery couriers, New Jersey Lottery officials are welcoming in their approach toward ticket butler services. In June, the Lottery proposed rule amendments that would make managing courier financial records easier and smooth out oversight processes.

The most recent rule change proposed on Monday would further reduce tedious administrative work on both the courier's end as a retailer and the Lottery's end as the regulating body overseeing the courier.

It would affect the registration renewal process for registered courier services, the Lottery's press release said, and it's part of their efforts to "streamline administrative requirements while maintaining the integrity and reputation of the Lottery."

As the current rules stand now, couriers are required to renew their registration once every year. The rule change would extend the renewal period to once every three years, and it would implement a staggered renewal schedule for currently registered couriers to prevent registrations from expiring in the same year.

"The proposed amendments will provide regulatory relief to courier services by reducing the frequency of renewal applications, thus allowing courier services to allocate resources more effectively," the rule proposal reads.

Simply put, the Lottery has found that an annual renewal of a courier's registration takes more work than what is reasonably necessary, especially when it's contrasted against the Lottery's reporting regulations currently in place.

"This change is prompted by the [Lottery's] experience in regulating courier services, which has demonstrated annual registration is no longer requisite," the Lottery explained in a statement. "The infrequency of substantial changes, coupled with existing reporting requirements that adequately capture necessary updates, supports the transition to a triennial renewal cycle."

Staggering the renewal schedules for each courier would allow the Lottery to review each one more "effectively," therefore facilitating "a more manageable renewal process for the [Lottery] and the courier services," the rule proposal continues.

The Lottery is accepting written comments from the public and industry stakeholders for a 60-day period, with the final day to submit comments on the proposed rule Nov. 14, 2025.