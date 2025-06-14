New Jersey Lottery proposes rules regulating courier services to allow them to operate

Jun 14, 2025, 7:41 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

While other states ban, New Jersey aims to better incorporate couriers into the state lottery economy

By Kate Northrop

Last week, the New Jersey Lottery announced proposed rule changes that would regulate courier services and allow them to continue operating in the state.

While other states ban or consider pushing out lottery courier services, New Jersey is looking for ways to adjust its rules that would effectively "streamline" courier operations and allow them to "operate more efficiently."

The proposal was released to the public in order to "modernize operational requirements while maintaining the integrity and reputation of the Lottery," the New Jersey Lottery stated in a press release on June 4.

Many of the rule changes clarify the administrative and compliance requirements for courier services to align with current industry standards and operate in the state. Proposed revisions consist of changes to licensing, insurance, financial reporting, and the purchase and delivery of lottery tickets by couriers.

"The proposed rules are expected to streamline processes for couriers and enhance the Lottery's oversight functions," the New Jersey Lottery said.

For example, the New Jersey Lottery wants to distribute "dedicated terminals... solely for the purchase of tickets on behalf of courier service customers" to courier services. In other words, the Lottery will provide couriers with their own terminals programmed to exclusively allow ticket purchases from players using their platform. These terminals would be designed to produce tickets for only authorized games and would not be eligible for any Lottery-approved promotions, unless the Lottery Director authorizes it. The courier service would not be permitted to use any other terminals to facilitate purchases on behalf of their customers.

The change to provide couriers with their own devoted terminals separate from most machines located in convenience stores is a way for the Lottery to maintain better financial control, regulatory enforcement, and consumer protection. Auditors would be able to more easily trace discrepancies back to their source.

Lottery Post spoke to New Jersey Lottery Chief Communications Officer Missy Gillespie for more clarification on the state-specific guidelines governing courier operations. The rules stipulate that a lottery courier must have their own retailer license, but they must partner with an affiliate to house their operations, Gillespie clarified. These affiliates are the traditional brick-and-mortar lottery retailers, such as convenience stores or delis, that any player might think of when purchasing a ticket in person.

The main reason for the Lottery's recent rule change proposal is to "allow courier services to operate more efficiently" and "reduce administrative burdens while better reflecting the current technological and economic landscape" as it relates to managing accounts for brick-and-mortar retailers and courier services, which both accomplish the goal of selling lottery tickets but rely two different business models.

Under the current rules, courier services maintain their own financial accounts with the Lottery that facilitate money transfers, often called "sweeps." The physical retailers they are affiliated with have their own accounts set up with the Lottery as well, but sales receipts for both the couriers and their affiliates are submitted to the Lottery as one blended set of funds, which can make reconciling data complicated.

Affiliates are currently "required to collect the net lottery receipts from their associated courier service in sufficient time to deposit the funds in said bank by the dates specified by the lottery," the proposal reads. The Lottery's proposed changes would create a degree of separation that would remove the burden on the brick-and-mortar retailer to collect those necessary funds from their courier partner.

Providing couriers with their own dedicated terminals also "relaxes the requirements of net lottery receipts" so that couriers and their retailer affiliates "can submit their receipts separately," Gillespie explained to Lottery Post. When money flows separately, it provides a clearer audit trail and makes tracking sales and shortfalls occurring at the same physical location much easier. Lottery officials will be able to quickly tell whether discrepancies originate from the affiliate agent's regular sales or the courier service's online sales.

If a regulatory issue ever emerges, it additionally means that the Lottery can manage the courier's or affiliate retailer's dedicated terminals without shutting down the other party's regular business. Each business can focus on their core operations without being held responsible for their partner's financial compliance.

This change also simplifies the Lottery's process for paying bonuses and commissions for ticket sales. Currently, the Lottery distributes these commissions to the affiliate, which would then be responsible for passing the appropriate amount along to the courier. The rule changes would allow the Lottery to pay commissions "separately to the affiliate agent and courier service based on individual lottery terminal sales from the agent's terminal(s) and from the courier's dedicated terminals."

Lastly, the Lottery included language in their proposal that protects the state and Lottery Commission in the event an error occurs while a player uses a courier service. Players cannot hold the New Jersey Lottery and state government responsible for any technical errors or payout issues.

For example, should a courier company hypothetically fail to purchase a ticket on a player's behalf, a prize payout doesn't occur, or a glitch impacts a player's experience, only the courier company can be held liable. It essentially means that the New Jersey Lottery is fine with allowing these private third-party services to operate, but they are simultaneously not responsible for their mistakes.

Courier services would also be required to document errors, such as tickets printed by mistake, and submit daily reports for erroneously printed tickets to the Lottery.

The 60-day public comment period is live. Members of the public can view the full text of the proposal and have until Aug. 1, 2025 to comment on the proposed rules, with instructions on how to do so available on the Lottery's official website.