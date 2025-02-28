Texas Lottery says NJ group tried to buy another Lotto Texas jackpot

Feb 28, 2025, 8:50 am (19 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery reveals thwarted attempt at another jackpot buyout

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery revealed in a hearing this week that the same New Jersey-based group that had orchestrated the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot bulk purchase event in 2023 was actively trying to buy another jackpot.

During a Senate Committee on State Affairs meeting on Monday, Texas Lottery leadership disclosed to legislators that in December there was another attempt at buying out all the possible number combinations to guarantee a Lotto Texas jackpot win.

In the hearing, Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell answered questions from Senators who were impatient for answers on how the April 2023 bulk purchasing event had taken place, with Senator Bob Hall alleging the "possibility of an organized crime ring being embedded in the Texas government."

The answers given have unearthed new information amid a quickly evolving situation, in which the Lottery had just issued a ban on lottery ticket courier services that same day.

For context, the Lottery had enacted two guardrails in 2024 that aimed to deter buyout attempts in the future: funneling retailer requests for additional terminals to a higher level of authority and then making a software change on how IGT lottery terminals process wagers for in-state draw games.

Hall grilled Mindell on the Lottery's ultimate decision to continue allowing lottery courier companies to operate in the state, and the Executive Director's response was nothing short of a revelation.

"I know for a fact that the bulk purchaser that came in April 2023 was attempting to do that again in December," Mindell said. "The procedures and software changes that we put in place stopped that. I ordered a number of investigations of these retailers affiliated with couriers."

Senator Paul Bettencourt later called this admission a "blockbuster" and expressed frustration that it was not shared with Legislature earlier, arguing that it was relevant to repeated concerns about potential money laundering.

"This is a blockbuster that you did not tell us about at the Finance Committee meeting — that you had other people trying to do bulk purchases."

Bettencourt conveyed his fears that an everyday lottery player spending a dollar on a single ticket would have no shot at "beating the syndicate" of financiers from London or Malta to win a lottery jackpot.

Mindell reemphasized that the second buyout attempt was prevented thanks to additional emergency software measures the Lottery had put in place together with their systems vendor, IGT. The Lottery had done this after they had caught wind of the plan through one of their retailers.

"We had our retailer contacts that said that that same group was talking to them," Mindell testified. "They were going to work with 30 to 40 retailers. As soon as I found out about that, I instructed IGT to initiate an emergency code release, and I also went and briefed many of the members of [the Sunset Advisory Committee] and of State Affairs. I was in the capital for a significant amount of time on that day in December."

The emergency software change essentially limited the amount of tickets that each terminal can print per day, Mindell explained. Since the deployment in December, there has been a certain limit on how many tickets a given terminal can process.

Chairman Bryan Hughes asked for clarification on exactly how many tickets a terminal is limited to printing, which Mindell declined to answer at that moment. Since the hearing was publicly accessible, such knowledge of those restrictions might just mean organized groups will try to circumvent them.

Representatives from lottery courier companies also testified at the hearing about the tenacity of these purchasing groups, including monitoring jackpot sizes and waiting for mathematical situations where purchasing all or most combinations becomes profitable.

"They're really looking for this," SVP of lottery at DraftKings Peter Sullivan said. "It doesn't happen all the time. It's only when the amount of permutations that are available to purchase, the jackpot's higher than that. So they're watching."