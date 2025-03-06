Lottery couriers plead with Texas Lottery Commission in last-ditch effort

Some couriers still operating in Texas
By Kate Northrop
Following a scathing Senate hearing meeting last week, Texas Lottery Commission members gathered to discuss its recent ban on lottery couriers and hear public comment, including pleas from couriers to consider all sides before taking a stance.
At this week's Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) meeting, Lottery leadership convened to confirm the policy change that effectively bans couriers in the state, but not before hearing the final appeals of a lottery courier representative to reconsider the action.
Following intense scrutiny over the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout and the more recent $83.5 million jackpot that was won through a courier service, the Texas Lottery received national publicity that drew criticism for its past and current leadership. After a years-long history of allowing couriers to operate in the state, backlash from Legislature is no longer something the Lottery wants to deal with.
Several lottery courier companies ceased operations the day the ban was declared. The Lottery warned that retailers violating the ban would have their ticket sales license revoked.
But not all retailers are on board. While Jackpocket, for example, has retracted its services in Texas, Lotto.com continues to offer tickets for Texas draw games and scratch-off games.
"Make sure you have the facts before you act," Lotto.com Chief Legal Officer Rob Porter addressed commissioners on Tuesday.
According to Porter, banning courier services would harm responsible, private business that contribute "millions of dollars" to the state, jeopardize the jobs of dozens of Texans, and cut off 5% of lottery sales revenue on an annual basis. However, that figure could be even higher, since lottery couriers accounted for about $173 million in revenue in 2023, or as high as 9% of the Lottery's total draw game sales.
The courier representative made it clear that his company was not one of the services involved in the $95 million buyout scheme, in which a purchasing group approached four different retailers for their help in automating ticket purchases within a 72-hour window.
"You've heard in our testimony, elsewhere and others, that Lotto.com was not involved in that," Porter stated. "We had no role in that. No responsible regulated courier in the state had any role in that. As you know, those tickets were purchased at retail. We weren't involved. We certainly were aware of it. We had heard of it — it would be difficult not to in a circumstance where the number of machines being moved is large and the lottery universe is small."
On behalf of his company, Porter said he understood there are ongoing investigations into all lottery couriers in the state and that he and his fellow employees would be happy to participate if it means creating a world where the Lottery can safely regulate and work with courier services.
"But, it's clear — it was clear at the time, and it's clear now — Lotto.com doesn't support efforts to try to buyout jackpots, and it's not a reason for this commission to pass rules killing couriers."
Porter brought up testimony Texas Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell gave during the Senate Committee on State Affairs meeting last week, in which Mindell cited "a regulatory gap" occurring downstream of lottery retailers. While the Lottery's rules have always prevented retailers from selling tickets by phone, that "gap" had prevented them from being able to control what happened after the retailer sold the ticket, hence the "downstream" interactions between third-party lottery couriers and their customers.
In other words, as long as couriers operated within the established rules and regulations and maintained a valid retailers license, the Lottery had no say in what happened after tickets were sold and printed.
It was part of Mindell's defense of the TLC actions when Senator Bob Hall questioned why they had previously lacked the authority to regulate courier services. He also denied that the TLC had made rule changes to specifically aid couriers.
"There was never a point in which we passed rules to facilitate courier services," Mindell said last week. "In fact, last fall working with the board, we passed additional rules to make clear that you have to be present at the terminal for a transaction."
Porter asserted Mindell's testimony served to distance the Lottery from the topic of couriers in hindsight, but he recalled instances where the Texas Lottery made adjustments to accommodate the courier companies and their business model and allow them to operate within the state.
"At all points between 2018 to a few weeks ago, Texas Lottery leadership was well aware of courier activities," Porter said. "They authorized the issuance of terminals and equipment necessary for responsible couriers to operate. They granted authority for couriers in the summer of 2022 to use [the] official Texas Lottery logo and IP on courier websites. They directed software changes to terminals to remove terminal prompts and make courier transactions work better. You don't do this with companies that are operating in a regulatory gap. You don't do this if the responsible couriers are affecting the integrity and honesty of the Lottery."
He clarified that there was nothing inappropriate with the examples he described, rather it was "entirely appropriate for a regulator to be involved and aware of how orders are processed in the state."
"We follow the law, we always have, and we always will," Porter added.
His final point illustrated that the QR codes used to efficiently purchase and create a lottery ticket are not as scandalized as Senator Hall and other legislators are making them out to be.
"What you didn't hear at the hearing is, these are available on the Texas Lottery app," Porter addressed commissioners while holding up a phone displaying a webpage with a QR code. "This is how I generated this image that I'm standing here in front of you demonstrating. It is official, it's put out by the Lottery, it was generated and used by couriers with the assistance and the technology of the Lottery, and we do it — and have done it — consistently for years."
Other Texas residents came to the podium to voice their concerns with how couriers may be creating avenues for illegal behavior that jeopardizes the fairness of the games. One speaker brought up the possibility of individuals located outside of Texas using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, to falsify their location data and fraudulently purchase tickets elsewhere in the world.
Porter returned to the stand to redress the claim and confirmed that lottery courier companies do not allow the use of VPNs.
The TLC meeting was merely the official publicly accessible setting where the rule change on lottery couriers was formally proposed. According to the Lottery, the ban is intended to be adopted at the April open meeting following a 30-day public comment period.
However, the courier service's final plea was that the Texas Lottery waits to act on any policy changes until a state law banning courier services is officially passed.
"Ultimately, I struggle with how Texas ends up being different than 18 other states that couriers operate in a regulated fashion correctly," Porter argued. "The laws aren't significantly different, the responsible couriers like Lotto.com have the same security, we have the same technological protections, we have the same responsible play guidelines we use in other states. We keep the Lottery informed just as we do everywhere else, and we're going to do it as long as we're allowed."
I am concerned that TX Lottery Comm authorized for the retailer to have 30+ machines and locations in the back of the store where we can't walk in and see this activity
those machines need to be in front of the store
they knew no one was going to win but one ☝️ f those terminals located in the back
the revenue and sales generated profit for the lottery
why don't they just allow for purchase online on their website
They need to isolate the problem of buying jackpots from the smaller games that don't have jackpots. People can only profit from buying all possible combinations in jackpot games that increase their prize amounts until someone wins.
It makes no sense to apply this law to smaller games like Pick 3 & 4 because the prize amounts never increase, so there is no point in buying all possible combinations.
Having a lot machines in a store is great.
Players do not like standing waiting to use one or two d@mn machines to buy tickets on games that don't have jackpots.
I wish there were places that only sold lottery tickets and had a lot of machines, and we could buy as many tickets as we wanted for the Pick 3 & 4 games. It's like the smaller games are being punished for something that can't even be done.
No one really cares about the big jackpot games until the prize amount is ridiculously high. In the meantime, most players play games like Pick 3 & 4 more often because they have the best odds and it's super convenient to be able to buy tickets online through couriers.
People can play poker and bet on sports online but oh noooo you'll be fined or go to jail if you buy Pick 3 & 4 lottery tickets online through couriers.
There is an old saying that goes something like this - when a mouse 🐭 eats the farmers grain, and the farmer sets a trap to catch the mouse 🐁. The trap does not distinguish the mouse that ate the grain and the ones that did not. The trap catches all the mice.
The bad actors are making the "good" actors pay for their sins as well.
Absolutely they authorized the machines and knew they were there. Gary Grief, the former Texas Lottery Commission Director, lured/wooed the dot com to relocate to Texas.
His actions are a major part of the reason he, the Lottery Commission, et. al. are being sued for fraud.
Prohibitions were already in place to prevent this event. Had the Coalition adopted and required their members follow those it would be a different outcome.
The part about 18 states has regulations similar while true fails to say that only three license courier services. It all points to a smokescreen to put the blame back on the state, saying they did nothing wrong. However, they claim they keep the state informed whereas where were they when this was happening?
Current prohibitions that these groups allegedly violated include ....
Playing by phone is prohibited
Unauthorized QR codes to enter draw games.
Influencing the outcome of a draw is prohibited
Establishing a group purchase for financial gain is prohibited
Sale by credit card prohibited
Sale to under 18 prohibited
Sale to officers, employees, and family members of TLC prohibited
Sale by unauthorized person prohibited
Sale at an unauthorized location prohibited
Price cannot be greater than the fixed price set by the SLA
Now, a few of those seem borderline but we don't have all the information the lawmakers do.
Yes, Texas had prohibitions in place. The third party couriers, either by direct consent, or by knowingly ignoring those prohibitions, failed to safeguard the lottery players and the lottery as a whole by their actions.
We're sorry and we won't do it again doesn't offer solace to the Texans who lost millions to a group that perpetrated a fraud on the state.
Basically he lied when he said Texans are coming to play the n lines when he actually he knew that place was gonna hit with the amount of $$ that was spent in short amnt of days
"The bad actors are making the "good" actors pay for their sins as well."
Right, and it is wrong for lawmakers to know the good aspects of having couriers for non-jackpot games and still approve this law.
Just because something is a law does not make that law a good law. It must be changed to focus only on the problem it is meant to address. That's like putting all citizens in jail just because one person commits a crime. That's just flat-out stupid to do. This is a stupid blanket law that covers all lottery games instead of just the ones with increasing jackpots.
Players are not being punished. They can still buy lottery tickets for any game they want, as long as they do it in accordance with the laws, rules, and regulations.
if you read the article it is the couriers who are being prohibited from selling tickets now crying foul.
Exposed!
Those funds do not support the city or state.
Also, lotto courriers change the way the numbers are played. So I'm all in favor of getting rid of any and all lotto courriers. Cause, it takes the honesty out of your chances of winning!
" am concerned that TX Lottery Comm authorized for the retailer to have 30+ machines and locations in the back of the store where we can't walk in and see this activity "
No matter how stupid they are, collectively or individually, how do you not have a bunch of questions when somebody asks for a dozen or more terminals in the same location? The MA lottery knew people were taking advantage of roll downs in Winfall, but they knew it wasn't rigging the results and that it increased sales. What are the chances the TX lottery wasn't looking at the cash flow instead of the reason for the cash flow?
"Having a lot machines in a store is great. "
Why? If I wait on a line for anything at a places that sells lottery tickets the bottle neck is the number of employees. The retailer isn't going to pay people to be there just so you don't have to wait for the 2 people in front if you and the lottery isn't going to provide extra self-serve machines for the brief periods that one isn't enough. I see no problem with allowing courier services, but no retailer needs the capacity to print 50,000 tickets per day.
"Cause, it takes the honesty out of your chances of winning! "
You may be confused about how lottery games work. Anything that allows people to play without being physically present in the state results in a chance that somebody from out of state can win a prize, but it also brings in more money to fund the prizes. For online games your chances of winning aren't affected at all by any other players, regardless of location. The most that can happen is that once in a while individual payouts might be smaller because of a split. In theory a courier service could sell scratchers, but I can't imagine anyone buying them because the service fees for mailing them would be meaningful even on $20 tickets.