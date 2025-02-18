$83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot won by a single ticket

Feb 18, 2025, 2:18 pm (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Retailer is likely affiliated with a lottery courier

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Tex. — One ticket, purchased at a retailer likely affiliated with a lottery courier service, won last night's $83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot.

After 102 drawings in one jackpot run, someone is walking away from Monday's Lotto Texas drawing a multi-millionaire.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 19, 21, 25, 45, 47, and 52.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner TX LLC on Rockwood Lane in Austin. It was the overall top selling retailer in 2023, having logged about $127.6 million in total sales and ranking number one in ticket sales for all individual in-state and multi-state draw games offered by the Texas Lottery.

It is unknown whether the player opted for a Quick Pick or their own numbers, since the Lottery's system records the purchase as pre-selected numbers when an online ticket butler service buys a ticket on a player's behalf, regardless of whether they really chose pre-selected numbers or a Quick Pick using the third-party app.

This is the fifth-largest Lotto Texas jackpot in the game's history, and it has extended the record for the longest recorded Lotto Texas jackpot run to 102 total drawings up from 93 drawings for the $95 million jackpot won in April 2023. The jackpot cycle for the $83.5 million prize began on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

While only one person emerged from the draw a multi-millionaire, other players from across the state won prizes of their own. There were nine players who matched five numbers to win a $3,393 second-tier prize, and of those winners, two won $13,393 by adding the Extra! option to their ticket.

The Lotto Texas jackpot currently stands at $5 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Lotto Texas drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. All Lotto Texas winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Texas Lottery Results page right after each drawing.