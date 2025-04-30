Texas Lottery Commission votes to ban lottery couriers

Apr 30, 2025, 6:32 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

That's it for courier services — unanimous decision kicks couriers out of Texas

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery Commission voted to officially ban lottery couriers in Texas and approved rules that allow the agency to take action against the license of any retailer in violation.

It's official — lottery couriers are banned in Texas after the Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) formally voted to approve a policy change proposed in February.

During the TLC meeting on Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted in favor of banning lottery couriers after enduring months of pressure and scrutiny from disgruntled legislators about two Lotto Texas jackpot wins involving courier services.

The initial policy statement was issued by then-Texas Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell, who resigned from his position last week, to "align with state law and legislative efforts to address the serious concerns from players and state leadership," Lottery Acting Deputy Executive Director Sergio Rey said during the meeting.

The ban consists of amendments to three lottery rules relating to the suspension or revocation of retailer licenses, penalties, and restricted sales. It requires the TLC to revoke the license of any retailer that works in concert with a courier service via ownership, private arrangement, or otherwise.

During the 30-day public comment period leading up to the vote, the Texas Food & Fuel Association, which represents over 16,500 common brick-and-mortar retail businesses including convenience stores, truck stops, and gas stations, voiced support for the amendments. Physical lottery retailers have historically opposed direct online ticket sales and lottery couriers, citing fear that online sales detract from ticket sales that bring in additional foot traffic.

However, sales data from other state lotteries, such as North Carolina, has shown that retail ticket sales grew at a faster pace than in states that did not offer direct online sales.

The Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers, which is comprised of courier companies like Jackpocket, Jackpot.com, and Lotto.com, opposed the policy amendments during the public comment period, with Lotto.com Chief Legal Officer Rob Porter making a final plea to commissioners to consider the repercussions a sweeping ban on couriers would have on lottery revenue and players.

According to Porter, banning courier services would harm responsible private business that contribute "millions of dollars" to the state, jeopardize the jobs of dozens of Texans, and cut off 5% of lottery sales revenue on an annual basis. However, that figure could be even higher, since lottery couriers accounted for about $173 million in revenue in 2023, or as high as 9% of the Lottery's total draw game sales.

Additionally, the ban disenfranchises elderly seniors, disabled residents, shift workers, and others who cannot physically travel to a retailer to play the lottery.

Lotto.com filed a lawsuit against the Texas Lottery on Thursday to reverse its "about-face" decision to ban courier services.

Lottery Commissioner Mark A. Franz said he had originally voted against the ban on March 4 when it was initially proposed since he believed that the actions the agency had taken against bulk purchasing were enough. He felt it would be best to wait for state legislature to come to a final decision on how they would like to regulate couriers before acting prematurely.

After "weighing the evidence," however, Franz told fellow commissioners that he was persuaded that "doing the maximum allowable amount under our current statute" was the optimal way to proceed for now. Then, he reasoned, the TLC should wait to see what legislators officially decide, and the TLC would follow and "fine-tune" the direction handed to them by the state.

If legislators decide to regulate couriers instead of banning them, Lottery General Counsel Bob Biard clarified, the TLC would need to once again adopt new rules to implement the law, and the current amendments would be repealed or modified to conform to it.

VIDEO: Watch the commission meeting

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/f5/s8/1/F/d/s/G/FdsGy.qR4e-small-Texas-Lottery-Commission-vo.jpg" controls><img src="https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/f5/s8/1/F/d/s/G/FdsGy.qR4e-small-Texas-Lottery-Commission-vo.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v6qkqox/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble