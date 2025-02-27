Attorney General investigates "suspicious and potentially illegal" Texas Lottery jackpot

Feb 27, 2025, 9:34 am (23 comments)SharePostCopy Link

State Governor orders all eyes on Texas Lottery, Lottery Commissioner resigns

By Kate Northrop

There have been several developments since the Texas Lottery announced a ban on lottery ticket courier services, including the resignation of a Lottery Commissioner and new actions taken by the Lottery against courier companies.

This week marks a series of sweeping condemnations against lottery courier companies in the state of Texas.

On Tuesday, one day after enacting the ban, the Texas Lottery published new policy-consistent steps it would be taking to further reinforce its stance against lottery ticket courier services.

One of these actions is reducing the number of permitted lottery terminals at any official licensed retailer. Retailers are now limited to operating five terminals at a time, and all retailers currently exceeding the limit will have their total reduced to five, a press release states.

The second action is regarding an ongoing investigation into the retailer that sold the winning ticket for an $83.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot last week, which was Winners Corner TX LLC in Austin. The retailer is affiliated with a lottery courier, and it is likely that the lottery courier sold the ticket to the winner through its online services.

As of Feb. 24, the Texas Lottery Commission has expanded its investigation to include all courier services operating in Texas.

"Yesterday's Policy announcement reflects the Texas Lottery Commission's unwavering commitment to enforcing lottery regulations by thoroughly investigating lottery courier services and enforcing retail compliance," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "We are taking decisive steps to uphold the public's trust and ensure that the lottery operates as intended — in a fair and secure manner. Further actions may be taken as investigations progress and measures are enforced."

Courier companies have since suspended their operations in Texas and even pleaded with their customers to write to Legislature to protest the policy change.

"For years we've operated in compliance with the guidance of the Texas Lottery Commission, and we are disappointed this policy change is now impacting our ability to serve you and other Texans who want a reliable and more accessible way to participate in the lottery," one lottery courier service wrote in an email to their customers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Ranger Division, a law enforcement agency in the state of Texas, to investigate "two incidents" involving the Texas Lottery on Monday, namely the $95 million Lotto Texas bulk purchasing event and the recent $83.5 million win from last week. Also known as the Texas Rangers, they have a particular focus on major crime investigations, political corruption, government protection, detective work, and border security.

"Texans must be able to trust in our state's lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate these incidents and identify any potential wrongdoing. Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone."

Today, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into "suspicious and potentially illegal lottery 'winnings,'" that involved bulk lottery ticket purchases and the utilization of a third-party courier service.

Paxton aims to determine whether any state or federal laws were broken at any point leading up to the drawings and will examine the process by which the winners obtained a large quantity tickets in a short time span. His press release places "winners" in quotes, suggesting there is ambiguity in the legitimacy of the win.

It is not illegal in the state of Texas to purchase every number combination in a lottery drawing, however, state officials more so want to know whether "non-citizens" are using this in conjunction with an third-party online business to exploit a lottery drawing when it is high enough to theoretically profit from. Lawmakers have also raised suspicions of illegal money laundering.

"I'm deeply concerned about the integrity of our state's lottery system, especially when it appears that non-citizens have shown that they are attempting to rig the system to win on demand," Attorney General Paxton said in a statement today. "Texas citizens deserve far better than bad actors getting rich off of a lottery system that is open to exploitation, and we will hold anyone who engages in illegal activity accountable."

Texas Lottery Commissioner Clark E. Smith resigned on Friday prior to the policy change. As of now, his biography is no longer visible on the Texas Lottery Commissioners webpage. He was appointed to the Commission by Governor Abbott on Nov. 7, 2023, and his term was set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.